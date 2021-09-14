Is your move to university imminent? Are you worried you’ve missed some essential uni items off your checklist?

Don’t panic! With freshers’ week just around the corner for most budding students, we have compiled a list of necessities you may have forgotten.

And you can grab each item on one single trip to Bon Accord in Aberdeen!

1. Homeware

For many freshers, starting uni means moving away from home for the first time.

It’s important, therefore, to make your new space at student accommodation as comfortable as possible; it should be somewhere you can feel totally relaxed.

These cute peg lights from New Look are perfect for adding ambience to your bedroom, as well as hanging your favourite pictures from home.

Rectangular shelves like this one from Next are ideal for displaying quirky ornaments and also handy for storing some of your uni books!

2. Stationery

Organisation is the key to effective studying, and with this seven piece LaModa set from WHSmith, you’re all set.

Containing an arch lever file, notebooks, a ring binder, stickers and gorgeous pens and pencils, add this kit to your uni items checklist and you’ll be the envy of everyone in your lecture hall.

And for the days when you feel like catching up on your studies from the comfort of your own bed, this Ibed Lap Desk from Waterstones is ideal.

3. Comfy casuals

Days spent in the library can be tough, so it’s important to make yourself a comfortable as possible.

This tracksuit from Jack Wills is every bit as snug as it looks and should definitely be on your uni items checklist.

Pair with Adidas trainers from Office and you’ll never want to wear anything other than comfy library casuals again.

4. Bags

Books, laptops, notebooks… There are a lot of things to carry once you start studying at university.

So, a sturdy bag is pretty vital.

This backpack from Jack Wills is the perfect size to fit all the necessities for a day spent on campus.

A classic quilted tote, like this one from New Look, may be slightly more chic but can be every bit as practical.

5. Long-lasting cosmetics

When you’re at uni it is important to work hard. But that doesn’t mean you can’t play hard too.

Indeed, days spent in the library will often be followed by drinks at your student union.

And these beauty products are designed to last all day – from desk to bar.

The Charlotte Tillbury Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation is perfect for achieving a dewy, radiant glow – even after hours spent at your laptop.

And this Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray will ensure your make-up stays put from dawn until dusk.

