Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Unwrap all the local hidden gems across Aberdeenshire this Christmas – with your FREE 48-page digital guide and interactive map

In partnership with Aberdeenshire towns
November 25, 2021, 9:52 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:27 am
The Gift of Aberdeenshire this Christmas 2021

The Gift of Aberdeenshire showcases all that the towns of this vibrant area of the north east have to offer in the run-up to Christmas 2021.

With the ‘shop local’ message at its heart,  your 48-page guide, The Gift of Aberdeenshire, (which appeared inside The Press and Journal yesterday and is available to download for FREE from today) presents nine Aberdeenshire towns as they start to plan one of their best Christmases ever.

Given that this special time of year was ‘cancelled’ for many families in 2020, Christmas 2021 is gearing up to be a massive celebration for all across Aberdeenshire.

Inside your guide, you are invited to delve in to The Gift of Aberdeenshire and unwrap some of the hidden gems in your local high streets as you learn more about Banchory, Banff & Macduff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Turriff and all they have to offer locals and visitors this Christmas.

The Gift of Aberdeenshire aims to drive shoppers to their local high streets in a bid to make Christmas 2021 hugely successful for businesses. Above, your interactive map gives you a flavour of each town before your visit. Just hover over the map to read more about these thriving towns.

If you have not managed to grab a copy of your 48-page guide, The Gift of Aberdeenshire, download an electronic copy now.

Wishing all our Aberdeenshire businesses – and those across The Press and Journal’s readership area – a very successful Christmas season!

christmas gift

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]