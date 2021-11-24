An error occurred. Please try again.

Looking for winter hair tips to combat the harsh effects of cold weather on your hair?

Winter months can be a dreaded time for our locks as the low temperatures zap the moisture out of our hair and scalp.

This can lead to frizzy dos, dry and flaky scalps, and even worse conditions for those who already suffer with hair issues.

Three top tips for winter hair from top Scottish salon

But there are ways to remedy these problems. Owner of Aberdeen’s salon of the year 2020, Faye Brandie fills us in on her best tips for healthy winter locks…

1. Use professional shampoo and conditioner

Winter weather has a tendency to strip all the moisture out of your hair, and that leads to dryness and dullness.

A great winter hair tip is therefore to avoid cheap shampoos and conditioners.

Getting advice from your stylist and spending a little extra money on high quality, professional products will add all the ingredients you lose from harsh temperatures back into your hair.

When it comes to your hair, look to your stylist for the right shampoo prescription, just like you’d trust your GP’s advice for your general health!

2. Use hair masks regularly

Dry air and harsh temperatures can lead to split ends and hair breakage. Frequent chemical services and thermal styling just add to the problem.

That’s why this is the time of year to treat your hair with loads of care. Just like your skin needs moisturised on cold days, make sure you take the time to add a hair mask treatment into your routine at least once a week.

Doing so will nourish the skin on your scalp and is especially good for damaged or frizzy hair.

3. Use the favourite winter accessory – a hat

For easy waves that won’t damage your hair with heat, apply a styling cream to damp hair, divide it into sections, twist or braid each section and pop the twists under your hat.

When your hair is dry, release the twists and you’ll have soft, flowing, beachy waves – even though you haven’t been anywhere near the ocean in months!

Visit Komao for more hair tips

Voted salon of the year at the Aberdeen Business Awards 2020 – the last time they were held – Komao has always been recognised for its quality customer service.

The team are always on hand to give clients helpful, friendly, expert advice.

And the salon’s recent refurbishment further enhances the experience of its clients. Faye explains: “We’ve set it up so that our clients have their own personal space during appointments, with pillars that go from floor to ceiling, creating barriers between each station.

“A lot of clients have commented on the privacy they have – and how it has been great for health and safety during covid.”

Presents and prosecco: Christmas shopping event

In the lead up to Christmas, Komao is holding a shopping event, supporting other local businesses in the area.

Faye says: “On Thursday December 2, we’re hosting ‘Presents and Prosecco’; it’s £5 a ticket and they are redeemable when you buy something in the salon.

“We wanted to do something nice for the community and give our clients something to look forward to.

“There will be small presentations from other small businesses, as well as stalls and lovely Christmassy products available. We see it as a good opportunity to bring people together.”

Visit the Komao website for more information on their hair packages and follow them on social media channels to keep up to date with future events.