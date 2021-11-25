New Thainstone Business Park links Shire and city

An error occurred. Please try again.

Construction of a new north-east business park is underway in the heart of Aberdeenshire offering occupiers an exciting opportunity to work in an attractive green setting with close links to Aberdeen.

Local commercial property developer GSS Developments (GSS) and ANM Group (ANM) have broken ground on the development at Thainstone Business Park on the outskirts of Inverurie.

Set in a prime location just 15 miles north-west of Aberdeen city centre, the 65-acre business park features a speculative suite of six high quality industrial units, available from 1,500 sq ft.

The multi-let business units, due for completion by spring 2022, are suitable for cross sector businesses including energy, storage and distribution, and trade counter operations.

Thainstone Business Park is also offering a number of build to suit opportunities.

The collaboration between GSS and ANM is a significant milestone for the north-east commercial property market as they combine market-leading services to support the economic development of the area and position Thainstone as a key business hub.

With immediate access to the A96, Thainstone Business Park is accessible from all directions via the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

The park is situated near Blackburn and Inverurie and surrounding occupiers include James Laing & Sons, John Bell Pipeline, Zenith Oilfield Technology, Hunter Construction, Paradigm Drilling Services and Alchemy Oilfield Services.

Tim Stevenson, GSS Director, said: “We are delighted to work with ANM in the development of Thainstone Business Park.

“The partnership showcases our commitment to providing high-quality commercial properties in Aberdeenshire and we look forward to further opportunities to support ANM as the business park continues to develop.”

ANM is one of the largest and most progressive member-owned businesses in the UK and is ranked in the Top 25 of UK co-operatives.

Grant Rogerson, Chief Executive, ANM said: “The new business units provide an excellent location in an outstanding setting, with easy access to the city.

“Our investment will pay dividends to the local economy thanks to job creation as we use a range of local contractors and cross sector trades to complete phase one of the project and beyond.”

For further information, contact marketing agents Paul Richardson of Ryden LLP on 01224 588866, or Iain Landsman of CBRE on 01224 219000.