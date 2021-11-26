An error occurred. Please try again.

Still need to get your home and garden in tip-top shape for the festive season? We have just the Scottish businesses to help.

Winter is fast approaching, which means essential household chores might be starting to build up. That includes getting your house decorated for the festive season!

From Christmas trees to dog sitters and homeware specialists, here is a handy list of Scottish businesses to help you get your home and garden set for winter.

1. Get your Christmas decorations sorted at Mackenzie & Cruickshank

Feel at home at Mackenzie & Cruickshank (M&C) this Christmas and explore its winter wonderland and gift shop, before rounding off your visit with some festive treats in its award-winning coffee shop.

M&C is full of Christmas spirit and you will be too when you sign up to its loyalty card, which will lavish you with a Santa’s sack full of discount vouchers – not just for Christmas but all year round.

M&C boasts one of the biggest Christmas displays in the north-east and you can wander through the glass house which is packed with everything you need for a perfect Christmas.

The magical displays will inspire and with four key themes, you will be spoilt for choice.

It also has a full range of festive lighting, artificial trees in different sizes and real Christmas trees will be available too.

As if that wasn’t enough, its beautiful gift shop is awash with gifts and treats to suit every member of the family.

M&C’s Christmas voucher booklet, which is still available when you sign up in store, has been specially designed with a range of promotions for gardeners, bird lovers, home makers and those looking for special gifts and cards. There are even vouchers to spoil your pets!

Make M&C in Forres your destination to ensure you make this the most wonderful time of the year.

Find out more about Mackenzie & Cruickshank loyalty cards.

2 Find a locally grown Christmas tree

Black Isle Christmas Trees sells Nordman fir Christmas trees grown on Drumsmittal Farm, just north of Inverness on the Black Isle, Scotland.

The shop at Drumsmittal Farm is open daily from Friday 26 November.

Online orders are being taken and trees are available now if required and on request.

Pot trees have an established root system and are sold in the pot they are grown in. They can be brought indoors over Christmas and planted out in the garden or suitable container after the festive season. The height of the trees includes the pot.

Open at Drumsmittal Farm daily, 9am to 5pm from November.

Visit the Black Isle Christmas Trees website or email info@bichristmastrees.co.uk to find out more.

3 Shop luxury homeware accessories at Farm & Household Stores

Farm & Household Stores is the largest independent homewares specialist based in Inverness, offering everything you need for the home.

There is a wide variety of choice from quality homeware accessories to lighting and wedding gifts.

Brands on offer include Silverwood Bakeware, Le Creuset, Horwood, Master Class, Joseph Joseph, Denby and many more.

As a leading UK specialist in supplying quality accessories for the home, Farm & Household Stores products are available to buy online with home delivery or a “Click & Collect” service.

It boasts an award-winning customer service team who are on hand to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Call 01463 222765 to find out more or shop with Farm & Household Stores online.

4 PetStay Highland & Moray can look after your pet during winter staycations

If you’re heading off on some travels this winter and can’t take your dog, make sure they’re well looked after while you’re away; PetStay Highland & Moray can help.

A loving and caring alternative to kennels, it offers loving holiday homes and carers (licensed and insured) for your dog/s.

Its mission is to care for your dog/s while you go on holiday. Its experts promise to care for your pet in a safe and secure home environment, giving you peace of mind and them lots of love and cuddles.

Email catriona@petstay.net or follow PetStay Highland & Moray on Facebook to find out more.

5 Take the first step towards a fresh start and sell your home

Georgesons Estate Agents in Wick and Tain is a well-established firm with a wide range of services. All staff are well trained and eager to help.

It deals with estate agency, property factoring and leasing. Services include:

Property Valuation

Georgesons can send a registered surveyor to you to carry out a valuation.

Award winning website

The Georgesons website was voted the best property website in Scotland. It also received an international award. Through it, you will have access to a UK and worldwide audience for your property, FREE of charge to you.

Video

Homebuyers hundreds of miles away can now see your property as if they were there. Georgesons clients get serious viewers and no time-wasters. The videos are created with professional equipment, by fully trained staff, FREE of charge to you.

Legal documents

Georgesons Solicitors deal with Wills, Power of Attorney, Trusts, Planning issues, executry’s, commercial leasing, purchasing, sale and transfer of properties and family law.

Find out more about the services on offer from Georgesons.

6 Create a strong greenhouse with Polycrub

This Shetland based company is very proud of the polycrub, a polytunnel/greenhouse hybrid which is tremendously strong and built with a solid green ethos.

The frame is made from recycled salmon pipe. The company has already diverted lots of pipe from landfill.

The cover is made from polycarbonate. This is not the cheapest form of covering for a polytunnel, but they use it because they are confident that it has the longest lifespan of anything available, and because it is certainly the most durable.

Learn more about the Polycrub range.

7 Take care of all equipment needed for major home improvement work

Ord Industrial & Commercial Supplies Ltd was formed in 1994 by owner and managing director John Maclean.

The Ord Group continues to grow and now boasts two depots covering the whole of Scotland.

It provides containers, cabins and welfare units, boom and scissor lifts, tower lighting and industrial racking.

The company prides itself on excellent quality, attention to detail and first class customer service. It offers a dedicated team of technicians and installation teams.

As well as delivering your equipment to site on time in a professional manner, it offers site surveys to ensure you get the best advice.

Find out more about the services on offer from Ord Industrial & Commercial Supplies Ltd.