6 Scottish shops to help you find unique Christmas gifts

What do you buy the person who has everything? We’ve got some ideas for you!

Maybe it’s your dad or your daughter, brother, partner – even your best friend. Whoever they are, there’s nothing worse than trying to find a gift for someone that’s just impossible to buy for.

It’s a common dilemma at Christmas time, but not this year!

We are coming to the rescue with six shops in the north of Scotland to find unique Christmas gifts.

From fossils and antiques to handcrafted jewellery, Harris Tweed and Scottish designed homeware, check them out below.

1. ORTAK jewellery handcrafted from recycled alloys

Looking for something special this Christmas?

Every piece of jewellery from ORTAK is expertly handcrafted on the Orkney Isles using 100% recycled alloys.

Along with skilled craftspeople, it uses the most up-to-date equipment to create unique designs.

Combining an extensive back catalogue of timeless classics and contemporary ranges, the options are endless.

Have something particular in mind? ORTAK also offers a full bespoke service, with the opportunity to transform your ideas into physical pieces.

An official licensee of Historic Environment Scotland, check out the Maeshowe collection.

Free gift wrapping service available with all retail orders.

Browse the ORTAK range of handcrafted jewellery.

2. Authentic Harris Tweed goods from the Isle of Harris

Genuine Harris Tweed woven in the Outer Hebrides is about as authentic and natural as material gets.

The Harris Tweed Isle of Harris store has a wide selection of products in a huge variety of Harris Tweeds, for men, women and children.

All its products carry the world-famous Orb Mark, the logo that signifies Harris Tweed.

Shop the range of Harris Tweed goods online.

3. Give the gift of history at Mr Wood’s Fossils

Fossil hunter Stan Wood opened this shop in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket in 1987.

It has since established an international reputation for quality fossils and minerals from around the world.

It’s perfect for giving someone a unique Christmas gift, especially if they’re a history fan, with fossils, minerals and meteorites available to buy.

Other potential gift options include eye-catching jewellery made from the likes of amber, ammonite spirals and slices of meteorite.

Find out more about what’s on offer at Mr Wood’s Fossils.

4. Timeless Orkney-inspired jewellery from Celina Rupp

Celina Rupp’s passion for jewellery is inspired by the coasts, landscapes, history and heritage of Orkney, the place she calls home.

Having started her career in jewellery making when she left school, she launched her own self-titled business 14 years ago from her spare bedroom.

Celina’s first collection featured Orkney’s beautiful and poignant Italian Chapel, built during the Second World War by Italian prisoners. The collection continues to be popular today.

Specialising in solid silver handcrafted pieces featuring semi-precious gemstones, her collections draw on everything from Norse and Celtic mythology and Viking traditions, to popular Scottish motifs like the Highland Cow.

The beguiling and dramatic seas and coastlines around Orkney are also an endless source of inspiration, particularly the traditional Orkney Yole sailing boat.

All these influences help Celina to create timeless and unique pieces, which will be enjoyed for generations.

Celina Rupp Jewellery has expanded considerably since its humble beginnings, now occupying a popular gallery space and workshop in the parish of Holm, Orkney.

She also sells her jewellery in other boutiques across Orkney and Scotland.

Her stepson Ryan has joined her growing team, helping to create and craft new collections.

Plans are also afoot to build a new gallery space and café in Orkney next year.

View Celina Rupp’s beautifully designed jewellery and get inspired for Christmas gift shopping.

5. Unique antiques from Objet d’Art

Objet d’Art is a boutique antiques emporium, carrying over 4000 vintage items. Perfect for finding something one-of-a-kind to give to someone special this Christmas!

It trades throughout the Highlands and the UK. Exports can be arranged.

It also buys antique or vintage pieces, and home visits are accommodated.

Find out more about what’s on offer– follow Objet d’Art on Facebook or call 01349 864335.

6. Treat a loved one to something special from NESS GIFTS

Situated on the shores of south Loch Ness, NESS GIFTS has brought together a selection of the best gifts and homewares from designers and creatives in its local area and across Scotland.

Whether you are looking for a gift for yourself or someone else, it aims to have something to suit everyone.

From candles and soft furnishings to skincare, jewellery and more, there are lots of options.

Start your Christmas present shopping via the NESS GIFTS online store.