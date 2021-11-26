Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

8 gift ideas to show someone what Scotland is all about

Presented by Scottish businesses
November 26, 2021, 9:00 am
gifts under the tree

Use Christmas as an excuse to show everyone what Scotland is all about! It’s a great way to find some unique gifts.

Arts, crafts, a cracking sense of humour, delicious food, unique drinks, fantastic local community spirit – there’s so much to love about Scotland.

So this year, why not give someone a taste of Scotland for Christmas?

Whether it’s supporting a local football team or charity, or a literal taste of Scottish delicacies, it’s one way to ensure you give someone unique Christmas gifts.

Here are eight gift ideas to show someone what Scotland is all about.

1. Buy Christmas cards that also help support a local charity

Cute puppy at Munlochy Animal Aid

Covid has had a mixed effect on Munlochy Animal Aid. It has managed to find lovely homes for dogs, cats, rabbits, donkeys, ponies and even snakes, but sadly there are more animals coming in every day.

It is completely full now, but if an emergency pops up, it will have to try to make room. It’s a worry for the organisation which takes in so many pets from all kinds of emergencies.

On the more positive side, Munlochy Animal Aid has received fantastic support to help it keep doing its work and is very grateful for the help.

It is now doing some fundraising in the way of calendars, Christmas cards and a book.

Follow the Munlochy Animal Aid Facebook page for more information on supporting its fundraising work.

2. Treat everyone to a meal and drink at a local pub

The Innes Bar

Show your friends or families your favourite local bar for a festive together. The Innes Bar pub is located in central Inverness and it always has something special on offer.

It’s a local, traditional bar with friendly staff and a great choice of drinks. Whether you are looking for real ales, a cocktail or anything in between, the bar staff will have the perfect tipple on offer.

The Innes Bar is open for lunch midday to 2pm, Monday to Friday, and 12:30pm to 4pm on Sunday. There is a large selection of fresh, home-cooked meals to choose from.

Discover what The Innes Bar is all about this festive season.

3. Enjoy a family day out and discover more about the cultural heritage of the Highlands

The Highland Museum of Childhood is located in the Old Victorian Railway Station in the spa village of Strathpeffer

The Highland Museum of Childhood is located in the Old Victorian Railway Station in the spa village of Strathpeffer. This festive season, why not do something a bit different as a family and enjoy a day out here?

The Highland Museum of Childhood is a charity that ‘preserves and shares the dynamic cultural heritage of the Highlands of Scotland. Through our collections and educational activities, we aim to open doors, thereby inspiring creativity, learning and enjoyment for all’.

As well as the Museum of Childhood, the Old Station is also home to the Goods Shed. Custom designed and built, the Goods Shed was opened by the Earl of Wessex in 2010 and houses the museum’s collections store and educational facilities.

A busy programme of community engagement runs from the Goods Shed, through sessions and workshops for schools, children and families and adult learning.

The Goods Shed is also available for hire for events such as meetings, interest groups and exercise classes.

Other businesses within the Old Station are the Museum Coffee Shop, Small Planet Trading fair trade gift shop and True Beauty, beauty salon.

Donations are welcome to help the organisation continue its work of delivering educational programmes and activities, as well as caring for a museum of local and national interest.

Plan your visit to the Highlands Museum of Childhood or make a donation.

4. Treat a foodie to gifts from an artisan Scottish bakery

Shortbread and tea

In a competitive market where mass production continues to be the dominant force, Stag Bakeries offers its growing number of discerning customers something less ordinary.

Stag Bakeries has been an integral part of Scotland’s beautiful Hebridean landscape since 1885. Today, as the company grows, it remains a family business where its skilled workforce continues to uphold the brand’s core values.

Attention to detail, pride in work and a cast-iron commitment to customer satisfaction are all still firmly at the heart of everything Stag Bakeries does.

The state-of-the-art artisan bakery in Stornoway uses traditional methods and only the finest ingredients. Add a healthy measure of creativity and you have a range of award-winning products for every occasion, including water biscuits, oatcakes and shortbread.

Created with love and imagination, packed with character and flavour and baked just for you from original recipes, Stag Bakeries products have a known and trusted provenance.

Discover more about the Stag Bakeries range of artisan baked goods.

5. Turn to Scottish and British creatives for knitwear and other gifts

Ragamuffin loves selling the very best of British and Irish knitwear (in the article some gift ideas for a Christmas in Scotland this 2021)

Ragamuffin loves selling the very best of British and Irish knitwear, alongside beautiful, creative clothes and accessories from all over the world, in its two stores in Edinburgh and the Isle of Skye!

It sells designs from over a hundred collections including Flax, Grizas, Privatsachen, Ralston and its in-house label Angels Don’t Trudge, with an emphasis on quirky design and quality natural fibres. Welcome to the world of ragamuffin!

Shop the range of collections available at ragamuffin – you’re sure to find some great Christmas presents.

6. Shop secondhand for presents (or make a donation) to support a local charity

Box with old toys

Blythswood Care brings humanitarian aid, disaster relief, social care projects and gospel mission to thousands in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Blythswood is a Christian charity, with a mission to transform lives through the impact of education, community action and gospel activities.

There are two Blythswood shops in Inverness, on Glebe Street and Harbour Road, and other shops across Scotland. Why not make a donation or find secondhand presents this Christmas? It’s a great way to support a local charity.

Find your nearest Blythswood shop to find out more.

7. Turn to a local distillery for your Christmas tipple

Bottle from Badachro Distillery (in the article some gift ideas for a Christmas in Scotland this 2021)

Whether you’re purchasing a bottle for someone else or stocking up your own home bar for having guests over during the festive, why not support a local distillery in the process? You’ll find some great tasting spirits on offer.

Take Badachro Distillery – it’s a world of artisan, small batch distilled spirits.

Badachro Distillery is already making a big name for itself around the Scottish Highlands, where locals and visitors are falling in love with its gins, whisky and vodka.

Shop with Badachro Distillery online and stock up your festive home bar.

8. Have fun and support your local football club during the festive season

football ball. At Elgin City FC there are many gift ideas to show what Scotland is all about during Christmas 2021

There’s lots going on at Elgin City FC over the festive season – treat your loved ones and fellow supporters to a fun day out or football-themed Christmas present. Here’s what’s happening at Elgin City FC in the coming weeks:

XMAS FAYRE

The Elgin City FC Xmas Fayre this year will be Sunday the 5th of December, in the Large Hall.

All proceeds raised will go to the club’s Community & Academy Departments.

If you would like to book a stall to promote your business, email community@elgincity.com

2ND HALF SEASON TICKETS

2nd half season tickets 2021-22 are available online now.

MONTHLY CITY SAVER SUPER DRAW

This city saver scheme gives you the chance to win £500 or five other amazing prizes every month!

The City Saver allows the club to raise essential funds to continue the work it does in the Community & Academy, with over 600 children undertaking football training across the Moray area annually, alongside fielding a competitive First XI in the SPFL League 2.

For the first time in its history, the City Saver is now available to subscribe and manage your account online.

Buy your Elgin City FC City Saver subscription now to support the club!

