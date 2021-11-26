8 gift ideas to show someone what Scotland is all about

An error occurred. Please try again.

Use Christmas as an excuse to show everyone what Scotland is all about! It’s a great way to find some unique gifts.

Arts, crafts, a cracking sense of humour, delicious food, unique drinks, fantastic local community spirit – there’s so much to love about Scotland.

So this year, why not give someone a taste of Scotland for Christmas?

Whether it’s supporting a local football team or charity, or a literal taste of Scottish delicacies, it’s one way to ensure you give someone unique Christmas gifts.

Here are eight gift ideas to show someone what Scotland is all about.

1. Buy Christmas cards that also help support a local charity

Covid has had a mixed effect on Munlochy Animal Aid. It has managed to find lovely homes for dogs, cats, rabbits, donkeys, ponies and even snakes, but sadly there are more animals coming in every day.

It is completely full now, but if an emergency pops up, it will have to try to make room. It’s a worry for the organisation which takes in so many pets from all kinds of emergencies.

On the more positive side, Munlochy Animal Aid has received fantastic support to help it keep doing its work and is very grateful for the help.

It is now doing some fundraising in the way of calendars, Christmas cards and a book.

Follow the Munlochy Animal Aid Facebook page for more information on supporting its fundraising work.

2. Treat everyone to a meal and drink at a local pub

Show your friends or families your favourite local bar for a festive together. The Innes Bar pub is located in central Inverness and it always has something special on offer.

It’s a local, traditional bar with friendly staff and a great choice of drinks. Whether you are looking for real ales, a cocktail or anything in between, the bar staff will have the perfect tipple on offer.

The Innes Bar is open for lunch midday to 2pm, Monday to Friday, and 12:30pm to 4pm on Sunday. There is a large selection of fresh, home-cooked meals to choose from.

Discover what The Innes Bar is all about this festive season.

3. Enjoy a family day out and discover more about the cultural heritage of the Highlands

The Highland Museum of Childhood is located in the Old Victorian Railway Station in the spa village of Strathpeffer. This festive season, why not do something a bit different as a family and enjoy a day out here?

The Highland Museum of Childhood is a charity that ‘preserves and shares the dynamic cultural heritage of the Highlands of Scotland. Through our collections and educational activities, we aim to open doors, thereby inspiring creativity, learning and enjoyment for all’.

As well as the Museum of Childhood, the Old Station is also home to the Goods Shed. Custom designed and built, the Goods Shed was opened by the Earl of Wessex in 2010 and houses the museum’s collections store and educational facilities.

A busy programme of community engagement runs from the Goods Shed, through sessions and workshops for schools, children and families and adult learning.

The Goods Shed is also available for hire for events such as meetings, interest groups and exercise classes.

Other businesses within the Old Station are the Museum Coffee Shop, Small Planet Trading fair trade gift shop and True Beauty, beauty salon.

Donations are welcome to help the organisation continue its work of delivering educational programmes and activities, as well as caring for a museum of local and national interest.

Plan your visit to the Highlands Museum of Childhood or make a donation.

4. Treat a foodie to gifts from an artisan Scottish bakery

In a competitive market where mass production continues to be the dominant force, Stag Bakeries offers its growing number of discerning customers something less ordinary.

Stag Bakeries has been an integral part of Scotland’s beautiful Hebridean landscape since 1885. Today, as the company grows, it remains a family business where its skilled workforce continues to uphold the brand’s core values.

Attention to detail, pride in work and a cast-iron commitment to customer satisfaction are all still firmly at the heart of everything Stag Bakeries does.

The state-of-the-art artisan bakery in Stornoway uses traditional methods and only the finest ingredients. Add a healthy measure of creativity and you have a range of award-winning products for every occasion, including water biscuits, oatcakes and shortbread.

Created with love and imagination, packed with character and flavour and baked just for you from original recipes, Stag Bakeries products have a known and trusted provenance.

Discover more about the Stag Bakeries range of artisan baked goods.

5. Turn to Scottish and British creatives for knitwear and other gifts

Ragamuffin loves selling the very best of British and Irish knitwear, alongside beautiful, creative clothes and accessories from all over the world, in its two stores in Edinburgh and the Isle of Skye!

It sells designs from over a hundred collections including Flax, Grizas, Privatsachen, Ralston and its in-house label Angels Don’t Trudge, with an emphasis on quirky design and quality natural fibres. Welcome to the world of ragamuffin!

Shop the range of collections available at ragamuffin – you’re sure to find some great Christmas presents.

6. Shop secondhand for presents (or make a donation) to support a local charity

Blythswood Care brings humanitarian aid, disaster relief, social care projects and gospel mission to thousands in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Blythswood is a Christian charity, with a mission to transform lives through the impact of education, community action and gospel activities.

There are two Blythswood shops in Inverness, on Glebe Street and Harbour Road, and other shops across Scotland. Why not make a donation or find secondhand presents this Christmas? It’s a great way to support a local charity.

Find your nearest Blythswood shop to find out more.

7. Turn to a local distillery for your Christmas tipple

Whether you’re purchasing a bottle for someone else or stocking up your own home bar for having guests over during the festive, why not support a local distillery in the process? You’ll find some great tasting spirits on offer.

Take Badachro Distillery – it’s a world of artisan, small batch distilled spirits.

Badachro Distillery is already making a big name for itself around the Scottish Highlands, where locals and visitors are falling in love with its gins, whisky and vodka.

Shop with Badachro Distillery online and stock up your festive home bar.

8. Have fun and support your local football club during the festive season

There’s lots going on at Elgin City FC over the festive season – treat your loved ones and fellow supporters to a fun day out or football-themed Christmas present. Here’s what’s happening at Elgin City FC in the coming weeks:

XMAS FAYRE

The Elgin City FC Xmas Fayre this year will be Sunday the 5th of December, in the Large Hall.

All proceeds raised will go to the club’s Community & Academy Departments.

If you would like to book a stall to promote your business, email community@elgincity.com

2ND HALF SEASON TICKETS

2nd half season tickets 2021-22 are available online now.

MONTHLY CITY SAVER SUPER DRAW

This city saver scheme gives you the chance to win £500 or five other amazing prizes every month!

The City Saver allows the club to raise essential funds to continue the work it does in the Community & Academy, with over 600 children undertaking football training across the Moray area annually, alongside fielding a competitive First XI in the SPFL League 2.

For the first time in its history, the City Saver is now available to subscribe and manage your account online.

Buy your Elgin City FC City Saver subscription now to support the club!