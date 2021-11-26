Energy firm with north-east roots appoints new chief financial officer

Specialist energy talent acquisition group Petroplan has appointed Chris Morris as its new chief financial officer.

The Petroplan Group services employers and professionals in the oil, gas and energy sectors.

It has a long heritage within the north-east’s oil and gas industry stretching back more than four decades, with its Aberdeen office based at The Cirrus Building in International Avenue.

With clients around the world, the firm’s objective is to become a leading international talent acquisition and workforce solutions business.

Industry experience

Prior to becoming chief financial officer, Chris was finance director for UK and Ireland operations at Kelly Services.

During his time there, he implemented new front office and billing systems and returned the 20-year loss-making business to profit.

Chris has also spent two years as finance and commercial director at Cisilion, and 12 years at Damovo, with overall industry experience totalling more than two decades.

A widely respected professional within the financial, commercial and recruitment space, Chris’ appointment is further evidence of Petroplan’s shifts to adapt its service offerings.

Chris will be supporting the CEO and board team in the development and rollout of Petroplan’s new business strategy in this exciting phase of the firm’s lifecycle.

His proven leadership capabilities and length of experience position him to support and deliver Petroplan’s vision for growth and change.

Building for the future

Speaking of his appointment, Chris said: “I am thrilled to be working alongside a new, talented and diverse management team as we begin to build a bright new future and focus on delivering a first-class service to our clients.

“My role is to provide significant input into the direction of the business whilst ensuring that we maintain strong, robust financial controls and remain fully compliant with all local laws and requirements in the jurisdictions that we serve.

Having completed the recruitment of a fresh, new management team at Petroplan, I am very much looking forward to working with my colleagues to re-establish our prominence within the markets in which we operate.

Christopher Honeyman Brown, CEO of Petroplan, also added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team.

“His wealth of experience will be vital as we expand our capabilities across the UK, Europe, the US and Middle East and continue to deliver creative solutions to our clients.”

Visit www.petroplan.com for more information.