Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Energy firm with north-east roots appoints new chief financial officer

By Jamie Wilde
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am
Chris Morris has been appointed as Petroplan's new chief financial officer.
Chris Morris has been appointed as Petroplan's new chief financial officer.

Specialist energy talent acquisition group Petroplan has appointed Chris Morris as its new chief financial officer.

The Petroplan Group services employers and professionals in the oil, gas and energy sectors.

It has a long heritage within the north-east’s oil and gas industry stretching back more than four decades, with its Aberdeen office based at The Cirrus Building in International Avenue.

With clients around the world, the firm’s objective is to become a leading international talent acquisition and workforce solutions business.

Industry experience

Prior to becoming chief financial officer, Chris was finance director for UK and Ireland operations at Kelly Services.

During his time there, he implemented new front office and billing systems and returned the 20-year loss-making business to profit.

Chris has also spent two years as finance and commercial director at Cisilion, and 12 years at Damovo, with overall industry experience totalling more than two decades.

A widely respected professional within the financial, commercial and recruitment space, Chris’ appointment is further evidence of Petroplan’s shifts to adapt its service offerings.

Chris will be supporting the CEO and board team in the development and rollout of Petroplan’s new business strategy in this exciting phase of the firm’s lifecycle.

His proven leadership capabilities and length of experience position him to support and deliver Petroplan’s vision for growth and change.

Building for the future

Speaking of his appointment, Chris said: “I am thrilled to be working alongside a new, talented and diverse management team as we begin to build a bright new future and focus on delivering a first-class service to our clients.

“My role is to provide significant input into the direction of the business whilst ensuring that we maintain strong, robust financial controls and remain fully compliant with all local laws and requirements in the jurisdictions that we serve.

Having completed the recruitment of a fresh, new management team at Petroplan, I am very much looking forward to working with my colleagues to re-establish our prominence within the markets in which we operate.

Christopher Honeyman Brown, CEO of Petroplan, also added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team.

“His wealth of experience will be vital as we expand our capabilities across the UK, Europe, the US and Middle East and continue to deliver creative solutions to our clients.”

Christopher Honeyman Brown, CEO of Petroplan.

Visit www.petroplan.com for more information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]