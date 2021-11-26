Costumes have arrived, rehearsals are underway and excitement is building for the first Christmas panto at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen in two years – you just need to make sure you get your tickets so you don’t miss it!

The spectacular Beauty and the Beast opens for a magical four-week run at the iconic venue on Saturday December 4, featuring a star-studded cast.

River City actress Joyce Falconer will appear as Mrs Potty, alongside ‘Call the Midwife’ star Laura Main as The Enchantress, and Aberdonian actress Danielle Jam as Belle, while returning favourites Alan McHugh and Paul James Corrigan will play Dame Bella Buchan and Boabby Buchan.

About Beauty and the Beast

Dreaming of a happier life, the beautiful Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a hideous beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress.

Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?

One of the most romantic pantos of all time Beauty and the Beast will be a spectacular and enchanting production for all the family.

Exciting and joy in store for the panto

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive Jane Spiers said: “The excitement is building for our first pantomime season in two years, and we can’t wait to bring the magic of panto back to Aberdeen.

“It is such a joyful celebration for all ages and it’s a great feeling to have Alan and the gang back in our beautiful theatre. We really can’t wait for you all to see what we have in store.

“Expect festive fun and laughter, marvel at magical special effects and make unforgettable memories at His Majesty’s Theatre this panto season.”

From River City to CBeebies: About the panto cast

Joyce was raised in Aberdeen and trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. She is most familiar to audiences as ‘River City’s’ iconic character Roisin McIntyre, who recently made a return to the cobbles of Shieldinch.

Joyce is also a pantomime favourite and has appeared in ‘Cinderella’, ‘Snow White’, ‘The Wizard That Never Woz’ and ‘Pinocchio’ and also performed at His Majesty’s Theatre in her teens.

Call the Midwife star Laura Main stars as The Fairy Godmother. Born and raised in Aberdeen, Laura made her stage debut in The Sound of Music at HMT aged 11.

On television, Laura held roles in Holby City, Monarch of the Glen and Doctors, before taking on the role of Sister Shelagh Turner (née Sister Bernadette) in the multi‐award‐winning BBC drama Call the Midwife, which she has played since 2012.

Actor, and pantomime writer extraordinaire, Alan McHugh will star as Dame Bella Buchan. The Taggart, Limmy’s Show and Take the High Road star has also appeared on the HMT stage in many productions.

Comic actor and River City star Paul‐James Corrigan returns to the HMT panto in the role of Muddles. Best known as Stevie in the popular recurring drama, Paul also starred in the National Theatre of Scotland’s Black Watch and the stage adaptation of Gary: Tank Commander, as well as appearing in the television series for the BBC.

The star cast is completed by Aberdonian Danielle Jam. Having grown up in the Granite City and first treading the boards here, Danielle studied Acting and Performance at North East Scotland College and then Queen Margaret’s University. She has been a regular in CBeebies show Molly and Mack since 2018.

Beauty and the Beast opens at His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday December 4 2021 to Sunday January 2 2022 and tickets are available at the box office on 01224 641122 or from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.