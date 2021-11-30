At ROC Private Clinic, a comprehensive range of women’s health services is provided, offering guidance to improve your general wellbeing, address medical issues, detect abnormalities that may require intervention and promote positive lifestyle changes.

What types of treatment and tests does the new breast clinic in Aberdeen specialise in?

The services at ROC in Aberdeen covers many areas, including:

Well Woman health assessments

State of the art breast clinic

Menopause assessments

Gynaecological diagnosis

Fertility assessments

From providing assessment and guidance for specific issues, through to its extensive Well Woman health checks, ROC Clinic’s doctors and specialists can address your concerns, no matter how insignificant you think they may be.

With in-person appointments, no wait times, and a modern clinic easily accessible in Westhill, Aberdeen, ROC Clinic can provide you with the support you need for patients across Aberdeenshire and the rest of Scotland.

Assessment and diagnosis of gynaecological problems, sexual and reproductive care, and a fertility assessment service are areas where ROC has a dedicated team of expert doctors and specialists who can support women of all ages. This includes Women’s Health Clinical Lead, Dr Wendy Knoops and Consultants Dr Smriti Bhatta, who specialises in fertility, and gynaecology expert Dr Lucky Saraswat.

Diagnosis and treatment of breast conditions and cancer

ROC also provides patients with fast access to experts in the diagnosis and treatment of all breast conditions from pain, through to the complex management of breast cancer. ROC specialists can offer a detailed assessment in a single visit. It can quickly perform all the tests needed on site at the clinic, to assess whether symptoms are benign or malignant, removing long and anxious wait times.

The ROC Clinic has installed the latest 3D mammography equipment at its breast clinic which creates a three-dimensional image of the breast. This allows specialists to see more and can identify cancer at an earlier stage. This imaging technique combined with artificial intelligence mean ROC is the only private healthcare facility in the UK using breast AI in clinical practice. Is it time for a test?

What are the treatment options for the menopause?

Many women know of the physical changes that menopause can cause but are not always aware of the psychological issues. ROC’s Menopause specialist service is run by Dr Jane Johnston who is committed to helping women find the best treatment option. Jane has over 26 years of experience in dealing with premenstrual syndrome, menopause, hormonal imbalances, hormone replacement therapy, testosterone replacement, and breast health.

At ROC, they believe that it is important to keep healthy mentally, as well as physically and ROC Clinic also has experience managing and nurturing the mental health of its patients. Its clinicians have been involved in managing anxiety, depression, addictions, and many other conditions and are dedicated to an integrative model of wellbeing, where therapy is carefully matched to each individual and each condition.

To find out more or to book an appointment, head to ROC Clinic’s website, call, or email the ROC team. Discover more about 3D breast screening.