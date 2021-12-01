Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Keep the shopping local tradition alive – give the Gift of Aberdeenshire this Christmas

In partnership with Aberdeenshire towns
December 1, 2021, 2:02 pm
Still from Gift of Aberdeenshire video, two women smiling at each other.
The Gift of Aberdeenshire video celebrates the joy of shopping local

Shopping on the local high street has long been a tradition for many generations and now as Christmas 2021 approaches, we are encouraged to do just that in Aberdeenshire.

The Gift of Aberdeenshire campaign celebrates the variety of businesses and retail units in the towns of the vibrant area of the North East.

This campaign, which supports the ‘shop local’ messages, is brought to you by The Press & Journal in conjunction with Aberdeenshire Towns Partnership and Aberdeenshire Council.

The latest part of the Gift of Aberdeenshire campaign is a very heart-warming Christmas advert to be enjoyed which celebrates the nostalgia of shopping on the local high street. It tells the story of an older lady reminiscing about her Aberdeenshire childhood and the happy memories of her best friend…

To find out more watch the Gift of Aberdeenshire video below (tissues at the ready!)

This winter, nine towns of Aberdeenshire – Banchory, Banff & MacDuff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Turriff  – have united together to promote the positive benefits of shopping local – and how it benefits local people as well as local traders. There is so much going on in the towns of Aberdeenshire this Christmas, so be sure to visit at least one or two over the festive season.

So what has The Gift of Aberdeenshire campaign done so far this Christmas?

The Gift of Aberdeenshire celebrating local high streets in Aberdeenshire.
The Gift of Aberdeenshire

The campaign kicked off with a 48-page supplement called The Gift of Aberdeenshire (download your FREE electronic copy here),  which you may have received inside your Press & Journal last week.

Then an interactive Gift of Aberdeenshire map was also created so you can discover what each of the nine towns have on offer before visiting them.

And remember to tune in to Original 106 FM to hear the radio advertisement.

This Christmas, do not neglect your local towns and traders. Shop local first and give the Gift of Aberdeenshire.

