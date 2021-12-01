Shopping on the local high street has long been a tradition for many generations and now as Christmas 2021 approaches, we are encouraged to do just that in Aberdeenshire.

The Gift of Aberdeenshire campaign celebrates the variety of businesses and retail units in the towns of the vibrant area of the North East.

This campaign, which supports the ‘shop local’ messages, is brought to you by The Press & Journal in conjunction with Aberdeenshire Towns Partnership and Aberdeenshire Council.

The latest part of the Gift of Aberdeenshire campaign is a very heart-warming Christmas advert to be enjoyed which celebrates the nostalgia of shopping on the local high street. It tells the story of an older lady reminiscing about her Aberdeenshire childhood and the happy memories of her best friend…

To find out more watch the Gift of Aberdeenshire video below (tissues at the ready!)

This winter, nine towns of Aberdeenshire – Banchory, Banff & MacDuff, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Peterhead, Stonehaven and Turriff – have united together to promote the positive benefits of shopping local – and how it benefits local people as well as local traders. There is so much going on in the towns of Aberdeenshire this Christmas, so be sure to visit at least one or two over the festive season.

So what has The Gift of Aberdeenshire campaign done so far this Christmas?

The campaign kicked off with a 48-page supplement called The Gift of Aberdeenshire (download your FREE electronic copy here), which you may have received inside your Press & Journal last week.

Then an interactive Gift of Aberdeenshire map was also created so you can discover what each of the nine towns have on offer before visiting them.

And remember to tune in to Original 106 FM to hear the radio advertisement.

This Christmas, do not neglect your local towns and traders. Shop local first and give the Gift of Aberdeenshire.