There’s no need to look any further than your doorstep this winter! Here’s an interactive map to help you find local businesses in Scotland.

Whether you are getting ready for Christmas or making sure your house is prepped for winter, why not find local businesses in Scotland to help?

After all, the businesses will appreciate your custom, particularly after the challenges of the past couple of years. It’s a good way to keep your high street and community thriving.

And you’ll benefit from local knowledge and great customer service!

From where to eat and drink to suppliers, services, shops selling unique Christmas gifts, clothing and more, there should be a local business on hand with everything you need.

How do you find local businesses in Scotland to support?

To help you, we’ve compiled a handy interactive map of businesses across Scotland for you to use.

From unique fossil specialists to pet sitters, local bars and distilleries, there’s lots to explore. Check it out below.

The next step for shopping local? Keep it simple and have a look about to discover what experts and businesses are around you.

As well as physically keeping an eye out and popping into businesses you may not have shopped with before, why not ask your friends, families or colleagues for their specific recommendations?

Ask them to share their favourite coffee places, butchers, bakers, hairdressers – you’re sure to get lots of ideas.

And Small Business Saturday (on December 4th in 2021) might just be the perfect time to get started on visiting them all.

During the festive season, independent craft markets are also a great chance to discover some new small businesses.

Have fun finding local businesses in Scotland to support! Hopefully you’ll find some new favourite go-to shops, rediscover places you haven’t visited in a while and find exactly the help you need.