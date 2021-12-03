Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen music tuition business is rocking

By Jamie Wilde
December 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Barry Carroll, owner of One Lad Music Services.
Barry Carroll, owner of One Lad Music Services.

A new music tuition business in Aberdeen has been enjoying success since starting out earlier this year.

One Lad Music Services is run by Barry Carroll from his home in Stoneywood, Aberdeen.

He offers one-to-one lessons on a wide range of instruments as well as online courses via his website.

Barry first picked up guitar aged 13 and music has remained a constant throughout his life.

After switching between jobs throughout his life, Barry feels that starting his own business has been his best career move yet.

“It’s the best thing that I’ve ever done,” says Barry.

“The reason that I’ve been in and out of other jobs in the past is because they’ve never suited me.

“Working for myself, I only have myself to answer to.”

“I hope to give students the skills on their instruments that they can implement in real-life settings,” Barry Carroll.

Meeting Dave Grohl

Originally from the Republic of Ireland, Barry relocated to the north-east of Scotland with his wife seven years ago.

His music career has taken him all over the world and he met Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl while touring the US with an Irish folk band.

Upon settling in the north-east in 2014, starting from scratch initially felt daunting for Barry.

Barry with his Ibanez electric guitar.

“Of course there was a music scene here in Aberdeen, but nobody had ever heard of me,” says Barry.

“Two years ago, I took a job teaching guitar in Inverurie whilst working another job at a nursery.

“I gradually kept on taking more hours into the music teaching then by April this year, I left that company and went out by myself.”

Going solo

Realising an opportunity for expanding by going solo, Barry set about creating One Lad Music Services.

Within the space of a few weeks, he already exceeded his expectations for the business.

“My goal was to aim for 20 students a week to allow me to have enough money to keep things ticking over,” says Barry.

“I started out with 14 students but I ended up with just over 30 by the end of the month. It got out of hand very quickly!”

“My philosophy is that a good teacher should make themselves redundant – that’s what I aim to do,” Barry Carroll.

Adapting to online lessons via his website meant Barry didn’t have students miss out on his services.

He still has a waiting list for his one-to-ones but is aiming to take on students for a new remote service in January.

“From January, I’m going to be trialing a new subscription-based style of virtual lessons with the idea of it being like a virtual personal trainer,” Barry explains.

New opportunities

With positive feedback spurring him on and new opportunities at Aberdeen’s Shiprow Village to look forward to, the year ahead looks bright for One Lad Music Services.

“I hope to give students the skills on their instruments that they can implement in real-life settings,” Barry explains.

“My philosophy is that a good teacher should make themselves redundant – that’s what I aim to do.”

Barry is looking forward to expanding his business offerings in 2022.

Visit www.oneladmusic.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]