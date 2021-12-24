Meet the ‘airborne angel’ saving lives over Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

While most of the country tuck into their Christmas Day dinner, spare a thought for James Cursiter, an air ambulance paramedic who will be 1,500 ft in the skies above, travelling at speeds of 138 miles an hour to reach those in desperate need of lifesaving medical treatment.

Described by his family and friends as caring, kind and good fun, James says it’s an absolute honour to be working on December 25, his first ever Christmas with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance’s Helimed 79 crew based in Aberdeen.

“I love making a difference to people,” said James, who lives in Aberdeen.

“On people’s worst day we can make a difference.”

12-hour shift

Softly spoken and with a gentle manner, James’ selflessness shines through as not only will he be working the gruelling 12-hour 7.15am to 7.15pm shift on Christmas Day, but he is also working on Boxing Day, which happens to be his 30th birthday.

“I really don’t mind working over Christmas and on my 30th birthday, it’s just such an honour to be working as an air ambulance paramedic with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance,” said James.

“Funnily enough it’s the pilot’s 40th birthday on Hogmanay and we’re both working, so we might combine our birthdays together to have a joint 70th birthday.”

Fast lifeline

From strokes and heart attacks to slips, falls and road accidents, the three-strong team, made up of two paramedics and one pilot and based out of Aberdeen Airport, will be ready to respond to any emergency that might come up.

“We generally get sent to priority calls so people that are clearly unwell or injured,” said James.

“At this time of year with the roads being what they are, we’re getting a lot of road traffic accidents and slips and falls.

“When you get a call through it definitely gets the adrenalin going, especially if it’s a 999 call because we have to be out quite rapidly.

“But we all work really well as a team and we work really well together.”

From Aberdeen to Orkney

And although the crew are based in Aberdeen, they can get called out to anywhere in the country.

“Most of our jobs are in Grampian but we do get transfers as well, so we do go up to Orkney and take people down to Aberdeen or other major trauma centres as well,” said James.”

Quiet and compassionate by nature, it’s clear that James would bring a sense of calm to any unfolding crisis and is the friendly face you would want to be holding your hand in times of need.

“It’s so satisfying to make a difference to people’s lives,” said James.

“The air ambulance is a fast lifeline, especially where we live in Scotland, as there can be quite a delay in getting somebody into hospital by road.

“So if a road ambulance has to take them it can be a really long transfer whereas we can bring that time down as well.”

Porter to paramedic

James was just 19 when his healthcare career started out, working as a hospital porter, before his love for helping and caring for people led to him becoming a healthcare assistant at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Working as a hospital porter gave me a good understanding of healthcare,” said James.

“Over the years I’ve worked in various roles with NHS Grampian and I also became a first responder too.

“That gave me a good grounding to go into the ambulance service.”

After working as an ambulance technician in Ballater, James underwent his paramedic training.

“I did a couple more years as a road paramedic in Ballater again and then I joined the fixed-wing air ambulance and I’m proudly in the role that I’m in at the moment.”

In true Christmas spirit, James says he will also don a festive jumper for his shift in the helicopter, while pigs in blankets might be on the team’s lunchtime menu.

“I’ll have my Christmas jumper on when I’m in the helicopter,” said James.

“I think everyone tries to make it special as people bring in food.

“I’ve been looking at the Marks and Spencer’s Christmas food catalogue to see if I want to order anything to make it a bit special.

“We’re also doing a secret Santa as well.”

Festive reunion

Post shift, James will join his mum Gillian, dad Graeme and sister Lauren, who is flying over from New York especially to see him.

“The last time I saw her was about a year ago so I can’t to see her,” said James.

“She’ll be there waiting for me after my shift. Then I can enjoy some Christmas leftovers.”

As a charity, Scotland’s Air Ambulance relies on donations to keep their lifesaving service going.

For more information about Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance check out the website or follow the charity on Facebook or Instagram.