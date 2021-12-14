Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – AberNecessities

Presented by The Collective
December 14, 2021, 9:00 am
charity aberdeen abernecessities

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 2….

AberNecessities

A charity in Aberdeen is AberNecessities

AberNecessities is a local, non-profit charity with the aim of supporting underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It provides families with the essential items they need to care for their babies and children, helping alleviate the pressure of bringing up a young family with extremely limited resources.

The Collective Aberdeen supports AberNecessities because it wants to do what it can for local children and families.

To support AberNecessities, The Collective is giving away a hamper worth almost £500, read below to find out how to be in with a chance of winning…

 

The Collective

"The collective" sign, Aberdeen

Christmas is a time for giving! We know things are still not as they were but we’re getting there. However, some families are still going without and that’s why The Collective is supporting local charity AberNecessities again this year.

Julie Hulcup, owner, said: “The Collective Aberdeen supports AberNecessities because we want to do what we can for local children and families. There is much support and backing for larger charities, and we take pride in knowing our contribution to AberNecessities no matter how small with make a difference in our local area.”

The Collective has an absolutely amazing hamper to give away, it includes:

GHD Classic Curl Tongs £129
Cut & Blowdry with your chosen Stylist – up to £60
Make Up at The Collective on The Corner £35
Facial of your choice at The Collective on The Corner – up to £75
Spray Tan at The Collective on The Corner £30
Sports Massage at The Collective on The Corner £40
GLOWA Hair Food Vitamins £34.99
FFOR Shine Concentrate Drops £22
Loreal Ring Light Shine Spray £16.10
SerieExpert Absolute Repair Shampoo & Mask £28.35
Loreal Beach Waves £16.10

The hamper has a value of £486.54.

To be in with a chance to win here is what to do:

All the names of donations will be collated, and the winner will be picked at random on Friday 17th December 2021 at 12 noon. So, stay tuned on social media.

 

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]