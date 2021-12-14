It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 2….

AberNecessities

AberNecessities is a local, non-profit charity with the aim of supporting underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It provides families with the essential items they need to care for their babies and children, helping alleviate the pressure of bringing up a young family with extremely limited resources.

The Collective Aberdeen supports AberNecessities because it wants to do what it can for local children and families.

To support AberNecessities, The Collective is giving away a hamper worth almost £500, read below to find out how to be in with a chance of winning…

The Collective

Christmas is a time for giving! We know things are still not as they were but we’re getting there. However, some families are still going without and that’s why The Collective is supporting local charity AberNecessities again this year.

Julie Hulcup, owner, said: “The Collective Aberdeen supports AberNecessities because we want to do what we can for local children and families. There is much support and backing for larger charities, and we take pride in knowing our contribution to AberNecessities no matter how small with make a difference in our local area.”

The Collective has an absolutely amazing hamper to give away, it includes:

GHD Classic Curl Tongs £129

Cut & Blowdry with your chosen Stylist – up to £60

Make Up at The Collective on The Corner £35

Facial of your choice at The Collective on The Corner – up to £75

Spray Tan at The Collective on The Corner £30

Sports Massage at The Collective on The Corner £40

GLOWA Hair Food Vitamins £34.99

FFOR Shine Concentrate Drops £22

Loreal Ring Light Shine Spray £16.10

SerieExpert Absolute Repair Shampoo & Mask £28.35

Loreal Beach Waves £16.10

The hamper has a value of £486.54.

To be in with a chance to win here is what to do:

Donate AT LEAST £5 to The Collective’s JustGiving page for AberNecessities

Follow on Insta or ‘Like’ on Facebook our new salon @thecollectiveonthecorner

Like, share & tag at least ONE friend on this post so they hopefully donate

All the names of donations will be collated, and the winner will be picked at random on Friday 17th December 2021 at 12 noon. So, stay tuned on social media.