Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Munlochy Animal Aid

Presented by AJ Grant & Sons
December 15, 2021, 9:23 am
12 Charities of Christmas - Munlochy Animal Aid

Today is Day 3 of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign, a 12-day celebration of local charities, supported by local businesses between 13 December and 24 December.

Munlochy Animal Aid

Little dog at Munlochy Animal Aid

Covid has had a mixed effect on Munlochy. The animal charity has had a great time finding lovely homes for dogs, cats, rabbits, donkeys, ponies and even snakes but sadly there are more animals coming in every day.

On the more positive side, Munlochy has seen fantastic support which has helped the charity to do this work, the donations it has been given compensate for the lack of fundraising work it has had to cancel, The charity is truly grateful for the help and support it receives.

This Christmas, Munlochy is doing some fundraising in the way of 2022 calendars and Christmas cards.

As we come towards the end of another year Munlochy wants to thank everyone who supported the charity through the year- they couldn’t  do it without you.

To find out more visit Munlochy on Fcebook.

AJ Grant & Sons

AJ Grant & Sons in Inverness

Katriona, Angus and Peter of AJ Grant & Sons are very animal-orientated people as they have two West Highland Terriers, Sparky and Aoife (otherwise known as the Boss). The dogs are normally in the office at work but since the pandemic they are at home with Katriona for now.

The family are so happy to support Iona and all the work that herself and her husband Graham do for all the animals in their care at Munlochy Animal Aid and would like to wish them and all their four-legged friends a Merry Christmas.

AJ Grant & Sons has been supplying and fitting towbars and trailers for almost six decades, and is the place to turn to in the Highlands for all your towing needs.

The fourth generation family-run firm, which was established in Inverness in 1962 by AJ Grant, has been experts in their field ever since and is a member of the National Trailer and Towing Association.

