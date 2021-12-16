Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Charlie House

Presented by Bon Accord
December 16, 2021, 9:00 am
Day 4 of 12 Charities of Christmas supporting Charlie House in Aberdeen

Each day during the 12 days of Christmas, from 13 to 24 December, The Press & Journal is asking local businesses to sponsor a charity for our 12 Charities of Christmas – read on to find out more about today’s good cause….

Charlie House

Santa's workshop at Bon Accord, Aberdeen
All proceeds from Santa’s Workshop at Bon Accord went to Charlie House

Charlie House is a charity that supports babies, children and young people in the North East who have life-limiting, life-threatening conditions, and provides support to their families.

To date, families and children must travel more than 100 miles to receive the support they need but Charlie House is working hard to build a specialist centre in the heart of Aberdeen.

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, says that each year she is so moved by the generosity and kindness of our local community.

The charity chief added: “The amazing support that we receive from Bon Accord all year round is fantastic, but at Christmas it really steps up another gear.

“The income that it generates helps us to support local children and families now and work towards our goal of establishing a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen. This means that families will no longer have to travel over 100 miles to get the specialist support they need.

“We want people to know that when they donate to Charlie House, they really are impacting the lives of children and families right here in north-east Scotland.”

Bon Accord

Bon Accord entrance with Christmas lights

For many years now, Bon Accord has supported this local good cause. This Christmas, the shopping centre helped visitors meet Santa in Aberdeen and donated all proceeds from Santa’s Magical Workshop to the charity.

Also at Bon Accord, you will find the ReCHarge Café which is located next door to Santa’s Workshop in the centre. The new ReCharge Café is an exciting development for Charlie House and Bon Accord as it will also help raise vital funds and awareness – did you know that 100% of profits will go directly to the charity? The café offers a range of hot/cold drinks, sandwiches, soup and cakes. Pop in and ‘recharge’ your batteries next time you are in the centre shopping.

Also, look out for Bon Accord’s own Christmas campaign, the 12 Days of Christmas.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]