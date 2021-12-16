Each day during the 12 days of Christmas, from 13 to 24 December, The Press & Journal is asking local businesses to sponsor a charity for our 12 Charities of Christmas – read on to find out more about today’s good cause….

Charlie House

Charlie House is a charity that supports babies, children and young people in the North East who have life-limiting, life-threatening conditions, and provides support to their families.

To date, families and children must travel more than 100 miles to receive the support they need but Charlie House is working hard to build a specialist centre in the heart of Aberdeen.

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, says that each year she is so moved by the generosity and kindness of our local community.

The charity chief added: “The amazing support that we receive from Bon Accord all year round is fantastic, but at Christmas it really steps up another gear.

“The income that it generates helps us to support local children and families now and work towards our goal of establishing a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen. This means that families will no longer have to travel over 100 miles to get the specialist support they need.

“We want people to know that when they donate to Charlie House, they really are impacting the lives of children and families right here in north-east Scotland.”

Bon Accord

For many years now, Bon Accord has supported this local good cause. This Christmas, the shopping centre helped visitors meet Santa in Aberdeen and donated all proceeds from Santa’s Magical Workshop to the charity.

Also at Bon Accord, you will find the ReCHarge Café which is located next door to Santa’s Workshop in the centre. The new ReCharge Café is an exciting development for Charlie House and Bon Accord as it will also help raise vital funds and awareness – did you know that 100% of profits will go directly to the charity? The café offers a range of hot/cold drinks, sandwiches, soup and cakes. Pop in and ‘recharge’ your batteries next time you are in the centre shopping.

Also, look out for Bon Accord’s own Christmas campaign, the 12 Days of Christmas.