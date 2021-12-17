Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Charities of Christmas – Northsound 1 Cash for Kids

December 17, 2021, 9:00 am
It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is day 5…

Northsound 1 Cash for Kids

Woman with a children at Northsound 1 Cash for Kids

Northsound 1 Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The charity’s mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in its communities who are affected by illness, poverty, neglect or have additional needs.

This year, the charity’s Mission Christmas campaign is working to ensure that every child wakes up to a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. You can give gifts online, donate cash online, by text or register your support and fundraise!

Toys at Northsound 1 Cash for Kids

Visit the Northsound 1 website to donate.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by: 

Prospect 13 and 4C Global

Marketing agency Prospect 13 and business development consultancy, 4C Global (4C) joined forces in the spirit of Christmas by selecting Northsound 1 Cash for Kids as their chosen charity, and also supporting AberNecessities as well.

Cerri McDonald, Managing Director of Prospect 13, and Finlay Johnson, Managing Director of 4C, have raised over £4,000 to be split between the two organisations.

As well as donating funds from their own companies, the charitable pair reached out to their respective client bases to bolster their fund-raising mission.

Photo of Cerri McDonald and Finlay Johnston
Cerri McDonald and Finlay Johnston

Cerri and Finlay are delighted to be lending their support to two incredibly worthy causes.

By helping make a difference to the lives of families across the North-East, their team of business colleagues and friends are ensuring no child goes without this Christmas.

They would like to say a huge thanks to Enerpro, Lawrence of Kemnay, signal film, International School Aberdeen, GSS Developments, Solab IT Services and Quensh HSEQ Specialists, for their generous contributions.

AberNecessities is a local, non-profit charity supporting underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Over 50 volunteers work to provide families with essential items they need to care for their babies and children, helping alleviate the pressure of bringing up a young family with extremely limited resources.

Consider donating today – just £10 will buy £300 nappies, £20 buys two cartons of formula milk and £50 buys a maternity bag with clothing and toiletries for the mum to be. You can donate on the Abernesessities website

