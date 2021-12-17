An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is day 5…

Northsound 1 Cash for Kids

Northsound 1 Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity helping the children that need it most across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The charity’s mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in its communities who are affected by illness, poverty, neglect or have additional needs.

This year, the charity’s Mission Christmas campaign is working to ensure that every child wakes up to a gift under the tree on Christmas morning. You can give gifts online, donate cash online, by text or register your support and fundraise!

Visit the Northsound 1 website to donate.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Prospect 13 and 4C Global

Marketing agency Prospect 13 and business development consultancy, 4C Global (4C) joined forces in the spirit of Christmas by selecting Northsound 1 Cash for Kids as their chosen charity, and also supporting AberNecessities as well.

Cerri McDonald, Managing Director of Prospect 13, and Finlay Johnson, Managing Director of 4C, have raised over £4,000 to be split between the two organisations.

As well as donating funds from their own companies, the charitable pair reached out to their respective client bases to bolster their fund-raising mission.

Cerri and Finlay are delighted to be lending their support to two incredibly worthy causes.

By helping make a difference to the lives of families across the North-East, their team of business colleagues and friends are ensuring no child goes without this Christmas.

They would like to say a huge thanks to Enerpro, Lawrence of Kemnay, signal film, International School Aberdeen, GSS Developments, Solab IT Services and Quensh HSEQ Specialists, for their generous contributions.

AberNecessities is a local, non-profit charity supporting underprivileged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Over 50 volunteers work to provide families with essential items they need to care for their babies and children, helping alleviate the pressure of bringing up a young family with extremely limited resources.

Consider donating today – just £10 will buy £300 nappies, £20 buys two cartons of formula milk and £50 buys a maternity bag with clothing and toiletries for the mum to be. You can donate on the Abernesessities website.