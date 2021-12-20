Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Charities of Christmas – Green & Bee

Presented by Trinity Centre
December 20, 2021, 9:00 am
It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is day 8…

Green & Bee

Green & Bee, by Angela Joss, is a charity which helps everyone, including those who may be socially excluded or at financial disadvantage, to work on volunteer and civic pride projects focusing on eco-conscious and social aspects.

Angela started this community interest company as she knew the stigma attached to those in recovery from addiction, after herself being a person in recovery for 11 years at the time. With this, she also understood that stigmatization didn’t end just there; that it was something that could be attached to so many people within society.

Her strong drive to improve the environment went hand in hand with her passion for improving others’ lives, which then opened the gateway to lead her down this path of offering eco-conscious and social improving experiences, such as beekeeping as part of the Urban Bee Team.

“My Mum and I worked on most aspects of Green & Bee together, with her being the absolute visionary and driving force behind the social enterprise. She very much the hands-on, lived experience lead that everyone, including myself and Green & Bee, needed. To keep this going not only would be in honor of what my Mum had put in within the short space of time as the director of Green & Bee, but also what she had done throughout the years to help those who needed it” explains Angela.

The charity wants to be an aid, in some sort of capacity, and help others live without unnecessary stigma while, in turn, also looking after our environment and ecosystem.

“Save ourselves; save the world!” is the motto of Green & Bee.

Trinity Centre

Trinity Centre, in Aberdeen, started supporting Green & Bee while working with Angela Joss on planning a new mural to be painted in the platform 9 area, with work to be carried out by the Granarchists.

Trinity Centre staff ready for Christmas

“Although we knew that Angela was heavily involved in charity work, while meeting with her we got a better insight into the work that Green & Bee undertook, working with socially excluded groups and eco-conscious projects” said Trinity Centre manager Linda Stewart.

“As we found out more about her work we looked at ways that the Trinity Centre could increase our own bio-diversity by working collaboratively with Green & Bee.”

Trinity Centre and Green & Bee are now working closely together on new projects for 2022.

