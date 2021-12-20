It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is day 8…

Green & Bee

Green & Bee, by Angela Joss, is a charity which helps everyone, including those who may be socially excluded or at financial disadvantage, to work on volunteer and civic pride projects focusing on eco-conscious and social aspects.

Angela started this community interest company as she knew the stigma attached to those in recovery from addiction, after herself being a person in recovery for 11 years at the time. With this, she also understood that stigmatization didn’t end just there; that it was something that could be attached to so many people within society.

Her strong drive to improve the environment went hand in hand with her passion for improving others’ lives, which then opened the gateway to lead her down this path of offering eco-conscious and social improving experiences, such as beekeeping as part of the Urban Bee Team.

“My Mum and I worked on most aspects of Green & Bee together, with her being the absolute visionary and driving force behind the social enterprise. She very much the hands-on, lived experience lead that everyone, including myself and Green & Bee, needed. To keep this going not only would be in honor of what my Mum had put in within the short space of time as the director of Green & Bee, but also what she had done throughout the years to help those who needed it” explains Angela.

The charity wants to be an aid, in some sort of capacity, and help others live without unnecessary stigma while, in turn, also looking after our environment and ecosystem.

“Save ourselves; save the world!” is the motto of Green & Bee.

Trinity Centre

Trinity Centre, in Aberdeen, started supporting Green & Bee while working with Angela Joss on planning a new mural to be painted in the platform 9 area, with work to be carried out by the Granarchists.

“Although we knew that Angela was heavily involved in charity work, while meeting with her we got a better insight into the work that Green & Bee undertook, working with socially excluded groups and eco-conscious projects” said Trinity Centre manager Linda Stewart.

“As we found out more about her work we looked at ways that the Trinity Centre could increase our own bio-diversity by working collaboratively with Green & Bee.”

Trinity Centre and Green & Bee are now working closely together on new projects for 2022.