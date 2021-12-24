Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why even a Hogmanay at home requires a party dress

By Jacqueline Wake Young
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am
Felicity fringe embellished dress black, £170, Monsoon.

It’s just one week to the New Year and we’re pulling out the big guns. We’re talking tulle, colour, structure and enough sparkle to make a magpie’s head spin.

Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Shift Dress, £60, Lipsy.

Forget any thoughts of continuing the lazy days of Christmas in comfy dresses and designer joggies because Hogmanay requires some effort on the wardrobe front.

Rowan paisley short velvet dress teal, £70, Monsoon.

Even if you’re not planning anything, even if you think the highlight of the night will be toasting the bells on TV, be prepared that at about 7pm you may have an overwhelming urge to ditch the tracksuit and dig out the curling tongs.

High Neck Midi Dress, £55, Lipsy.

It’s in our DNA, New Year’s Eve means dressing up and there’s just no getting away from it.

Premium olive constructed satin extreme puff sleeve mini bodycon dress, £75, Prettylittlething.

It turns out that like last year, this Hogmanay is going to be another low-key affair but that doesn’t mean we can’t break out the sparkly eyeshadow.

Truth sequin prom dress grey, £50, Monsoon.

In fact, we need a little glitter to help us mark the start of what, hopefully, is a year full of renewed optimism and opportunity.

Baby rose dress red, £50, Monsoon.

A feel-good party frock is an investment, it can be pulled out of the wardrobe for special occasions bringing with it happy memories of the special times it’s been worn before.

Kid’s Velvet Sequin Dress, £25, M&S.

And then there are the party shoes. Dazzling, sky-high confections of rhinestone and satin that are fabulous until it comes to walking anywhere.

Foil V Neck Midi Dress, £18, Matalan.

So there’s one more reason to revel in a Hogmanay at home, the chance to enjoy wearing the most altitudinous sandals – feet up with a glass of fizz, a vol-au-vent and the remote control.

Love & Roses Rainbow Ombre Sequin Mini Dress, £65, Lipsy.
Felicity fringe embellished dress black, £170, Monsoon.

 

