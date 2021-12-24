Why even a Hogmanay at home requires a party dress

It’s just one week to the New Year and we’re pulling out the big guns. We’re talking tulle, colour, structure and enough sparkle to make a magpie’s head spin.

Forget any thoughts of continuing the lazy days of Christmas in comfy dresses and designer joggies because Hogmanay requires some effort on the wardrobe front.

Even if you’re not planning anything, even if you think the highlight of the night will be toasting the bells on TV, be prepared that at about 7pm you may have an overwhelming urge to ditch the tracksuit and dig out the curling tongs.

It’s in our DNA, New Year’s Eve means dressing up and there’s just no getting away from it.

It turns out that like last year, this Hogmanay is going to be another low-key affair but that doesn’t mean we can’t break out the sparkly eyeshadow.

In fact, we need a little glitter to help us mark the start of what, hopefully, is a year full of renewed optimism and opportunity.

A feel-good party frock is an investment, it can be pulled out of the wardrobe for special occasions bringing with it happy memories of the special times it’s been worn before.

And then there are the party shoes. Dazzling, sky-high confections of rhinestone and satin that are fabulous until it comes to walking anywhere.

So there’s one more reason to revel in a Hogmanay at home, the chance to enjoy wearing the most altitudinous sandals – feet up with a glass of fizz, a vol-au-vent and the remote control.