Money Matters has you covered in any situation – even at Christmas

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVICE ON MONEY MATTERS AROUND THE HIGHLANDS, ISLANDS & MORAY
In wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, Money Matters reminds you that independent financial advisors are always there if you need advice on any monetary issues.
They will have you and your family covered in any situation.
By speaking with your local financial advisors, many of whom will work closely with Money Matters, you can:
- Pay no inheritance tax (IHT) on your death
- Find a desirable lifestyle on retirement
- Leave the same lifestyle for those you love if you should die
- Receive a £3,000 annual IHT gift
- Write a Will, Power of Attorney and letters to refer to on your death or incapacity
- Provide for college and retirement even if you die
- Continue your income if you suffer long term ill health
Contact your local Independent Financial Advisers for a no obligation initial discussion – Click to visit their website: