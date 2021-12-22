Money Matters has you covered in any situation – even at Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVICE ON MONEY MATTERS AROUND THE HIGHLANDS, ISLANDS & MORAY

In wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, Money Matters reminds you that independent financial advisors are always there if you need advice on any monetary issues.

They will have you and your family covered in any situation.

By speaking with your local financial advisors, many of whom will work closely with Money Matters, you can:

Pay no inheritance tax (IHT) on your death

Find a desirable lifestyle on retirement

Leave the same lifestyle for those you love if you should die

Receive a £3,000 annual IHT gift

Write a Will, Power of Attorney and letters to refer to on your death or incapacity

Provide for college and retirement even if you die

Continue your income if you suffer long term ill health

Contact your local Independent Financial Advisers for a no obligation initial discussion – Click to visit their website: