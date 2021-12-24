Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Invergordon RNLI

Presented by GL Scaffolding
December 24, 2021, 9:00 am
12 Charities Day Twelve - Invergordon RNLI

It’s the last day of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign! Today a fantastic local business is putting the final charity in the spotlight…

Invergordon RNLI

Invergordon RNLI is based on the busy shores of Invergordon, Ross-shire, overlooking the idyllic Cromarty Firth, one of Europe’s natural harbours. Many cruises ships, oil rigs and other vessels can be found here throughout the year, as well as bottlenose dolphins, harbour porpoises, grey and harbour seals and many other sea creatures.

There has been a lifeboat station in the Moray Firth area since 1878. Invergordon RNLI was established in 1974.

RNLI lifeboat in Scottish waters

The operational area of Invergordon RNLI  encapsulates a massive 150 miles of coastline, spanning from Helmsdale in the North across to Burghead in the East.

RNLI Invergordon’s volunteer crew responds at a moment’s notice to save lives at sea. This often means being called away from their families, beds and work – and it could happen at any point, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As well as going out on rescues, crew members also commit to regular training afloat and onshore, and additional specialist training.

This lifesaving service is funded  solely by fundraising and donations from supporters. Find out how you can help Invergordon RNLI.This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

GL Scaffolding Services Ltd

GL Scaffolding is the ideal choice for scaffolding across multiple disciplines for the Commercial, Industrial, Domestic, Maritime and Oil Industries.

The family run business has been operating since 1978. It now specialises in all types of scaffolding services, both domestic and private, for hire and labour.

GL Scaffolding is also a proud member of the Construction Industry Training Board (C.I.T.B.). Plus in 2oo4, it achieved an Investor in People Award.

Find out more about GL Scaffolding or get in touch with its team at info@glscaffolding.co.uk or 01349 856731.

GL Scaffolding logo

