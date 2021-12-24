An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s the last day of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign! Today a fantastic local business is putting the final charity in the spotlight…

Invergordon RNLI

Invergordon RNLI is based on the busy shores of Invergordon, Ross-shire, overlooking the idyllic Cromarty Firth, one of Europe’s natural harbours. Many cruises ships, oil rigs and other vessels can be found here throughout the year, as well as bottlenose dolphins, harbour porpoises, grey and harbour seals and many other sea creatures.

There has been a lifeboat station in the Moray Firth area since 1878. Invergordon RNLI was established in 1974.

The operational area of Invergordon RNLI encapsulates a massive 150 miles of coastline, spanning from Helmsdale in the North across to Burghead in the East.

RNLI Invergordon’s volunteer crew responds at a moment’s notice to save lives at sea. This often means being called away from their families, beds and work – and it could happen at any point, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

As well as going out on rescues, crew members also commit to regular training afloat and onshore, and additional specialist training.

This lifesaving service is funded solely by fundraising and donations from supporters. Find out how you can help Invergordon RNLI.This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

GL Scaffolding Services Ltd

GL Scaffolding is the ideal choice for scaffolding across multiple disciplines for the Commercial, Industrial, Domestic, Maritime and Oil Industries.

The family run business has been operating since 1978. It now specialises in all types of scaffolding services, both domestic and private, for hire and labour.

GL Scaffolding is also a proud member of the Construction Industry Training Board (C.I.T.B.). Plus in 2oo4, it achieved an Investor in People Award.

Find out more about GL Scaffolding or get in touch with its team at info@glscaffolding.co.uk or 01349 856731.