The future’s orange: Fashion gets an energy boost

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Get noticed in these burnt orange faux leather cropped trousers, £23, Prettylittlething.
There’s a lot of orange around at the moment – and we don’t just mean the half a dozen satsumas left over from Christmas.

Ruffle strap wide leg jumpsuit in orange, was £49 now £19, Monsoon.

Orange is a colour associated with health and vitality and we talk about “zest” when describing enthusiasm and energy, while “juice” is another word for fuel and stamina.

Mariah sandal, £45, Office.

 

It’s no surprise then that orange is appearing on a lot of activewear this season – it’s a much more motivating and uplifting colour than black, for example.

Ponte Vecchio suede bag, £60, Joe Browns.

And it’s not confined to gym clothes – orange is also making an appearance on jumpers, cardigans, dresses, jumpsuits, scarves and accessories.

Goodmove nylon utility bag, £29.50, M&S.

It’s like no one got the memo from Elle Woods: “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.”

Animal print orange jumper, £65, Oliver Bonas.

Although come to think of it, Elle Woods is a fictitious character played by Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde so perhaps we should try not to pay too much attention to what she says.

Kai print kaftan orange, £55, Monsoon.

Still, there may be some truth in those words. Orange is a bit, well, weird. For anyone wanting to make an impact, this is what makes it so appealing.

Taffeta tunic shirt flame orange front,  £225, Hope Fashion.

Anyone choosing to step out in the orange faux leather pants from Prettylittlething featured in Style this week is certainly not going to fade into the background.

Goodmove burnout tee, £17.50, M&S.

The next question about orange is who does it suit? People with warm skin tones is the answer, as any colour and beauty specialist will tell you.

Orange and yellow cutout floral light weight scarf, £28, Oliver Bonas.

Funnily enough, orange’s best pal is pink and the two make a great team, so if a solid block of colour is too much, consider putting these two together for a beautiful but bold statement.

Burnt orange faux leather cropped trousers, £23, Prettylittlething.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

