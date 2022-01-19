[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With a total prize pot worth £20,000 this is a cash draw not to be missed and it could kick-start your year.

Aberdeenshire car dealer, Lawrence of Kemnay, is giving away a staggering £10,000 cash to one lucky person – AND an additional £10,000 to their chosen charity – in their first big FREE giveaway of 2022.

Inverurie-based Lawrence of Kemnay, which specialises in used cars, MOTs and servicing, and repairs, is delighted to launch this online prize draw that could change someone’s life – and at the same time, make a huge difference to a local or national charity.

Organising cash giveaways is nothing new to Gavin Chalmers, managing director, as the firm has hosted prize draws on its website before.

Just before Christmas, Inverurie’s Steven Pratt (pictured below) scooped £1,000 in cash on December 20, 2021, after entering a Lawrence of Kemnay competition.

Now the prize winner is encouraging everyone else to enter this £20,000 draw as they too could unexpectedly win, like Steven did.

How do I enter Lawrence of Kemnay competitions?

Entering this free prize draw could not be easier.

All you need to do is:

Visit Lawrence of Kemnay’s competitions website. Scroll down to the enter form. Answer the simple question. Fill in your details. And follow Lawrence of Kemnay on Facebook to find out when the draw is taking place and if you are a lucky winner.

What’s the catch? There isn’t one!

There is no catch! Once the number of entries reach 25,000 then the prize draw will close and a winner will be automatically chosen by Google’s random number generator.

Another chance to win in a second prize draw!

Your details will not be shared with any other party, they will simply be added to the Lawrence of Kemnay database – plus there is another benefit to entering this giveaway….

You will also be automatically entered into regular free prize draws organised by the car dealership. The prizes usually range from £500 up to £10,000.

The next mini prize draw is being drawn at 8.30pm on January 21, so be sure to enter the big draw here to have another chance of scooping a cash prize.

More about Lawrence of Kemnay

The car dealership has branches in Inverurie and Balmedie and, as well as selling a range of affordable cars, it also specialises in MOTs, servicing and repair. If you are looking for a used car then choose Lawrence of Kemnay as they price check all their cars against other dealers in the UK to ensure their customers are getting the very best deal.

Special offer for NHS workers

The dealership is currently running a special offer for all NHS workers who will receive a FREE MOT*.

If you work on the frontline for NHS Scotland – and you live within the ‘AB’ postcode area, then you will automatically qualify for the special offer.

All you have to do is book your car in for an MOT at its Inverurie or Balmedie MOT testing stations. Please take along your NHS ID card as this is required for validation.

This deal is available until further notice.

*Free MOT offer is limited to one per person.

To find out more about Lawrence of Kemnay, or to continue your search for a used car, visit the dealership’s website today.