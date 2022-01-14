5 rewarding reasons to make caring your career

Are you looking for a career which is as rewarding as it is challenging? Do you crave a job that pushes your personal boundaries while making a real difference to the lives of others on a daily basis?

Would you relish the opportunity to rise through the ranks quickly, take on more responsibility and prove yourself?

If the answer to any of the above is yes, a carer job in Scotland could be perfect for you.

If you are on the fence, or if you have never before considered the possibility, read on for some of the best reasons to become a carer in Scotland today.

1. Working as a carer gives you the opportunity to make people happy

Alex Jones works for Balhousie Care Group at the Alastrean care home in Tarland, Aberdeenshire.

An ex-Army Private who has also worked as an oil rig technician, hanging 300ft from a rope above the North Sea, Alex is used to quick-paced, adrenaline inducing roles.

He says, however, that he has never been in a rewarding job until this one: “You’re made to feel you’re making a difference to someone, that you’re doing something positive. I never want to leave.”

Ask any carer what they love most about what they do and they’ll tell you the same thing: the residents. And it’s no different for Alex, who truly believes he has found his vocation.

“It’s getting to see a smile on someone’s face when the smiles may be few and far between. I see that glint in their eye and I’m happy. It melts me,” says Alex, who first got a taste of a career in care when he moved in with his grandad to look after him full-time.

“We have one resident who is ex Merchant Navy. He can be angry and grumpy sometimes. I started knocking on his door and asking ‘Permission to come aboard, sir?’

“It makes all the difference to his mood.”

2. Carer jobs in Scotland lend themselves well to career progression

At Balhousie Care Group, there is an abundance of room for progression when it comes to your job title and responsibilities.

Indeed, it has been known for employees to rise up the ranks from a carer to home manager in a few years.

Balhousie offers permanent roles across various disciplines, from kitchen porter to as well as rewards and incentives to its employees.

For example, if a current employee refers a friend who is successfully recruited to the Balhousie Group, they will receive a reward of £250. And, at Balhousie Alastrean, new employees receive a sign-on bonus of up to £2000!

And that’s not all. Roles at Alastrean are paid well above the industry average, starting at £11.50 an hour for carer roles.

3. Develop personally as well as professionally

It’s not just career development you’ll experience working in the care sector, however.

Care home teams are notoriously supportive, and in an environment that can be pressured and busy, that aspect of the role is what keeps many of the workers motivated at Balhousie Alastrean.

Alex says: “I have three nurses I work with – Teresa, Becky and Ale – who have supported me, made me stronger and made me want to do more.

“When I’m doubting myself they pick me up and tell me, ‘Just be all you can be, that’s all you can do’.

“Plus I feel lucky to be part of a team that wants to make a difference to the home and goes above and beyond. You feel appreciated, the fact the manager asks your opinion and to help with things.”

4. Make caring your career and work in a beautiful setting

Balhousie Alastrean is set in a stunning location with landscaped gardens and spectacular views, making coming to work a joy for many of its employees.

Megan Garden-Wright, who does double duty at Alastrean with two part-time jobs, office administrator and domestic, says the setting was one of the many things which drew her to the role.

“When I first came up the driveway I thought, is that Alastrean? It looked like Hogwarts from Harry Potter!” she says.

But she also loves the fact that the grand old building still feels like a home. Just outside Megan’s office, residents regularly gather to chat and pass the time together, having fun.

5. Help bust the myths around care homes

Balhousie Care Group believes life should be embraced at every age, and they aim to bust the myths that exist around living (and working) in a care home.

Balhousie’s care homes, which number 26 across six regions of Scotland, are renowned for their field trips (including, at one home, sailing lessons), entertainment and in-home bars, field trips to local attractions, and activities, from foreign language learning to poetry and knitting clubs.

It all goes to show that life doesn’t stop when you reach a certain age, and nor does the fun.

If a carer job in Scotland sounds like something you would be interested in pursuing, email careers@balhousiecare.co.uk or visit the Alastrean job board.