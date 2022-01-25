Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Interiors: How do you know if you’re a maximalist?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
If we had to put a date on the birth of postmodernism, 1966 might be as good a guess as any.

That was the year Robert Venturi published his “gentle manifesto” Complexity and Contradiction in Architecture, in which he took the modernists to task.

After Ludwig Mies van der Rohe advocated “less is more”, fellow designer Venturi insisted “less is a bore”.

(Then Dolly Parton said “more is more” and who are we to argue with the woman who gave us such classics as Jolene and I Will Always Love You?)

Venturi railed against “the great simplifiers” and rejected the assertion that form follows function.

Where minimalism was an evolution of modernism, maximalism is more closely associated with postmodernism.

Now, before you cast an appreciative eye across the bombsite that is your post-Christmas, pre spring-clean living room and declare “OK then, I’m a maximalist”, understand this, it’s not about having lots of stuff.

It is about an abundance of colour, pattern, texture, ornament, accessories, plants and artworks. It is playful, detailed and nothing has to match.

Where minimalism is about restraint, maximalism is about excess.

For the ultimate expression of maximalism, see fashion editor Diana Vreeland’s Manhattan apartment with its “Garden in Hell” lounge and then go lie down in a darkened room.

Surely no-one wants that. What we may want though, is comfort, ease, and treasured things around us, whether they are useful or not.

The minimalists are welcome to their clean lines and stripped-back aesthetic, because maximalism is not so much a statement as a story – a story about us, our lives and the place we call home.

