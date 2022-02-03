Love your own fashion stylist? Here’s an idea…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Love your own fashion stylist? Here’s an idea…

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
An outfit curated by online styling service Stitch Fix.
An outfit curated by online styling service Stitch Fix.

Ever wished you could have your own personal style assistant who would find out about your lifestyle, your likes and dislikes and then curate an entire wardrobe just for you?

Jacket Medellin, £69.99, Mango.

 

For those of us who are not on the Hollywood A-list or appearing on a TV fashion show, Trinny and Susannah-stylee, this is likely to remain a distant dream.

Or is it?

Serena Cashmere Jumper, £90, Editor’s Cut.

An online styling service called Stitch Fix offers to “let you enjoy the benefits of having a personal stylist from your own home” and can help you find the perfect outfit “through a combination of human styling expertise and data science”.

How very on trend.

Joyce Coat, £110, Object.

Your Life decided to give it a whirl and can report that it’s a fun, helpful and personalised service that finds out about your taste by getting you to ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ individual pieces, with everything from jumpers and dresses to jewellery and footwear.

Dakota Boyfriend Jeans, £79, Mint Velvet.

Over time it builds up an idea of what you need and what you like and starts to put outfits together for you.

Dungarees, £49, Mango; Roll Neck £45, Editor’s Cut.
Stephanie Printed Shirt Dress, £49, Editor’s Cut.

Eventually it creates a five-item “Fix” and ships it out for you to try on at home. You have the choice of buying or returning any or all of the items.

Agata Square Toe Boots, £160, Shoe The Bear.

Your Life liked the way each Fix was made up of an entire outfit that worked as a whole or as individual pieces and that it allows you to experiment with different styles and colours if what you need is a gentle nudge out of a fashion rut and towards a more put-together look.

Chloe Trench Coat, £60, Only.

The service includes items from over 140 brands, including high street favourites, boutique and European designers, as well as six exclusive brands and includes menswear as well as womenswear.

Luva Long Sleeve T-Shirt, £59.95, Part Two.

All of the items featured here are from a selection curated by Stitch Fix.

Lydia Check Blazer, £55, Only.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]