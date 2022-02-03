Love your own fashion stylist? Here’s an idea…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ever wished you could have your own personal style assistant who would find out about your lifestyle, your likes and dislikes and then curate an entire wardrobe just for you?

For those of us who are not on the Hollywood A-list or appearing on a TV fashion show, Trinny and Susannah-stylee, this is likely to remain a distant dream.

Or is it?

An online styling service called Stitch Fix offers to “let you enjoy the benefits of having a personal stylist from your own home” and can help you find the perfect outfit “through a combination of human styling expertise and data science”.

How very on trend.

Your Life decided to give it a whirl and can report that it’s a fun, helpful and personalised service that finds out about your taste by getting you to ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ individual pieces, with everything from jumpers and dresses to jewellery and footwear.

Over time it builds up an idea of what you need and what you like and starts to put outfits together for you.

Eventually it creates a five-item “Fix” and ships it out for you to try on at home. You have the choice of buying or returning any or all of the items.

Your Life liked the way each Fix was made up of an entire outfit that worked as a whole or as individual pieces and that it allows you to experiment with different styles and colours if what you need is a gentle nudge out of a fashion rut and towards a more put-together look.

The service includes items from over 140 brands, including high street favourites, boutique and European designers, as well as six exclusive brands and includes menswear as well as womenswear.

All of the items featured here are from a selection curated by Stitch Fix.