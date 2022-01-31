Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Feeling groovy: What the Seventies taught us about interior design

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
This Orient gold wall mural by Avalana (£295) plays with the perception of the space.
A macramé plant pot holder. What’s that all about?

Could it have anything to do with the oil crisis of 1973? Or the Beatles’ visits to the Maharishi in India at the end of the Sixties? Or the Torrey Canyon oil spill of 1967? Or the student protests of 1968?

Hanging Macrame Double Planter Black, £22, Dunelm.

Or is it just that by the 1970s people had developed a fondness for macramé?

Large Woven Vase, £20, and Set of three Pampas Stems, £15, George at Asda.

We’ll never know for sure, but lots of things happened around the lunar landings of 1969 that saw people push back against the fascination with space and technology and replace it with a ‘return to nature’ and a concern for the environment and social justice.

Sheepskin Rug in Sage, £80, Baa Stool.

Macrame is handmade, imprecise and time-consuming; the very qualities that are not required for a space race.

1970 Framed Print, £145, Cult Furniture.

An awareness of ecological issues was just one factor that influenced our design choices in the Seventies. LSD was another.

Metic Rug, from £85, Next.

 

With perception-altering drugs and the psychedelic movement came an interest in distorted and disorientating interiors.

 

Lighting effects blurred the boundaries created by walls and floors while oversized ornaments and murals messed with the occupant’s spacial awareness.

Vivienne Modular Corner Sofa in Cinnamon, £6,395, Soho House.

Entertaining at home was a relaxed affair and sectional sofas, curved or L-shaped, were good for conversation and took up less space than multiple pieces of seating.

Guests could hear each other above the record player and there was more room for dancing.

Vegetable Dip Set, £14, Next.

Fifties and Sixties trends, such as plastic, chrome, acid brights and geometric patterns lingered into the Seventies but were offset by earthy tones, organic shapes and natural materials.

Retro Corina Peppercorn Glass Pendant, £110, Next.

There was a lot of wood, typically teak or pine, and it often went up the walls and even across the ceiling.

Mali Bedside Table, £199, Next.

Deep pile carpet and a fluffy rug was the norm, open-plan living was the dream, and building your own stone fire surround was a weekend’s entertainment.

Orient gold wall mural, £295, Avalana.

 

