Bloom & Co business is blossoming a year since its launch

It’s almost a year to the day that Erin Miller started her floral arrangement business Bloom & Co and she has never looked back.

Having left her recruitment career in oil and gas at the start of last year for health reasons, Erin set about making something of her own that she could work around her life and now says she “couldn’t be more proud and excited” about how things are going.

Erin makes bespoke, silk floral arrangements and her business is based in Daviot, Aberdeenshire, trading as @wheretheblossomsare on Instagram and Facebook.

She explained: “In late 2020 I was diagnosed with Interstitial Cystitis and Fowlers Syndrome (a rare bladder condition) and unfortunately had to leave my job in oil and gas recruitment.

New normal

“It was such a hard time and I knew that life would never be the same again. I had to get used to a ‘new normal’ so I started Where the Blossoms Are in February 2021 as something to keep myself busy.

“Now, I’m both a part time recruitment co-ordinator as well as a small business owner.

“It can get a bit crazy – one minute I’m filling a vacancy on the other side of the world and then the next I’m elbow deep in silk flowers and glitter!

“I’m a really creative person so it’s nice that my days are so varied and I’m kept on my toes.

“Although I run the business myself, my wonderful grandparents, John and Kathleen Miller, and boyfriend help me out and they love getting stuck in and being creative.

“My Nana and Pops have been my biggest fans and I am so grateful, I definitely would not be where I am today without their love and support.

“Business has been amazing so far, I have lovely customers all over the UK and I’ve also made some amazing friends through the small business community.

New ideas

“The biggest challenge for me so far has been coming up with fresh, new ideas.

Although my customers and friends really help with the inspiration.

“I’ve done arrangements for a panto wicked witch, a swan princess, pumpkin spice lattes, ‘Glam-o-Ween’ and Christmas.

“I’ve had some weird and wonderful requests and I absolutely love bringing people’s ideas to life – the weirder and wilder the better.

“Starting Where the Blossoms Are has been the best thing I’ve ever done and it has literally saved my life – and sanity,” said Erin.

“I’m always banging on about how much the support I’ve received means to me but I want to make sure that everyone knows that from the bottom of my heart I really am so grateful.”

And now that Bloom & Co – Where the Blossoms Are is about to reach its one-year milestone, what are Erin’s hopes and dreams for the future?

“I am so proud of my wee business and I hope that one day I’ll have built something amazing to pass on to my family.

“Where the Blossoms Are has loads planned for 2022 including workshops to create your own arrangements.”

For more information see @wheretheblossomsare on Instagram and Facebook.