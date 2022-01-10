Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Have you been wearing your cardigan all wrong?

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 27, 2022, 3:11 pm
Cardigans such as this pink knit from Oliver Bonas are ideal for spring.
Cardigans such as this pink knit from Oliver Bonas are ideal for spring.

It’s more than two years since Katie Holmes broke the internet with her cardigan and now the high street is full of them.

Embroidered Elegance Cardigan, £45, Joe Browns.

Proving that it’s not what you wear it’s how you wear it (or in Katie’s case, how you only just wear it), this once frumpy fashion item has been enjoying something of a renaissance in recent years.

Knitted zebra longline cardigan, £35, Very.

The actress had teamed her cardie with a matching bralette, shades and blue jeans with all the rushed appearance of someone suddenly finding themselves in the street with their lover after the fire alarm has gone off in their hotel.

Animal Print Pink Cardigan, £59.50, Oliver Bonas.

Here’s what we learned from this: Cardigan over a blouse with most of the buttons fastened equals Mavis Riley. Cardigan over very little else with just a couple of buttons done up equals screen goddess.

Stripe Sleeve Grey Cardigan, £55, Oliver Bonas.
Super mossy shawl cardigan pink, £65, Monsoon.

Whatever a cardigan is paired with, doing up only the buttons in the middle looks coolly casual and creates an hour-glass shape that pulls the rest of the outfit together.

Blue and white striped cardigan, £25, M&Co.
Cardigan, from £18, River Island.

An alternative styling trick is to forget that a cardigan is meant to over something and treat it as a standalone top, with all the buttons fastened, and teamed with a skirt or trousers. A brooch or scarf tied at the neck will complete this preppy look.

Pink Floral Cardigan, £15, Primark.

Working a cardigan takes a bit of thought and achieving an air of effortless chic takes, you guessed it, some effort.

Embellished cardigan with recycled polyester red, £65, Monsoon.

But the rewards are worth it because the humble cardie is the perfect piece for the unpredictable temperatures of spring – matching bralette optional.

Sketchy Animal Pink Medium Square Scarf, £22, Aran Cable Pink Cardigan, £59.50, Oliver Bonas.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal