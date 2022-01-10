Have you been wearing your cardigan all wrong?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s more than two years since Katie Holmes broke the internet with her cardigan and now the high street is full of them.

Proving that it’s not what you wear it’s how you wear it (or in Katie’s case, how you only just wear it), this once frumpy fashion item has been enjoying something of a renaissance in recent years.

The actress had teamed her cardie with a matching bralette, shades and blue jeans with all the rushed appearance of someone suddenly finding themselves in the street with their lover after the fire alarm has gone off in their hotel.

Here’s what we learned from this: Cardigan over a blouse with most of the buttons fastened equals Mavis Riley. Cardigan over very little else with just a couple of buttons done up equals screen goddess.

Whatever a cardigan is paired with, doing up only the buttons in the middle looks coolly casual and creates an hour-glass shape that pulls the rest of the outfit together.

An alternative styling trick is to forget that a cardigan is meant to over something and treat it as a standalone top, with all the buttons fastened, and teamed with a skirt or trousers. A brooch or scarf tied at the neck will complete this preppy look.

Working a cardigan takes a bit of thought and achieving an air of effortless chic takes, you guessed it, some effort.

But the rewards are worth it because the humble cardie is the perfect piece for the unpredictable temperatures of spring – matching bralette optional.