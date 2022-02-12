Yvie Burnett: I’m moving to Hawaii – as soon as I win the lottery…

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is it about being on holiday that makes us want to change our lives and move there forever?

Is it just the weather and the carefree way of life or do we change a bit when we change our view for a few weeks?

Some people up sticks and move to their favourite holiday destination to make a new life – Spain being the number one destination for expats who decide life is too short to sit around in the grey UK drizzle.

For most of us it’s just a fleeting “wouldn’t it be lovely” with no real intention of doing it.

I must admit though that we have glanced into the window of the estate agents here, while on holiday in Hawaii, to see what the dream beach property would cost. It’s really lottery-winning millions though, so too much for us normal people.

Apart from the price, I couldn’t move so far from family. Spain would be OK maybe, or the south of France, but anywhere further afield would fill me with anxiety.

Hawaii is truly wonderful though, and if my winning numbers come up and my aunties and children are happy to relocate to our beach mansion… I’m off!

Another crazy thought I’ve had here is how nice it would be to have a dog.

Now for anyone who knows me they will have to read that again to check they aren’t imagining things.

I’ve never been a dog person. I like lots of other people’s dogs but many of them scare me.

I think it started when I was quite young, and my Auntie Margaret and Uncle Johnnie used to breed English sheep dogs on their farm.

I remember getting knocked over by their exuberance and so “jumpy up” dogs have always frightened me.

Our room is right on the beach and every day I see every breed of dog imaginable, running in and out of the sea or walking along the beach with their owners.

One man has an electric wheelchair and comes down to the water’s edge every night to watch the sunset. His beautiful white Labrador just sits beside him and watches it too.

Another dog belongs to the rescue boat and as they move the buoys and check the shoreline their dog runs back and forward in the waves waiting for them.

The prize for the best-behaved dog here though goes to the one who goes out to sea on a paddle board with his owner every day, and then when they come back he pulls the board on to the shore for her with his teeth.

This daily dog watching has made me realise just how lovely so many of them are.

I’m not sure it’s as tempting to take them out on a cold February morning at home, the novelty might wear off a bit.

They say a dog is for life, not just for Christmas, and that means not just for sunny days either, so maybe I will stick to cats.

I don’t just watch dogs on the beach all day, I’m enjoying people watching too, and what I’m finding interesting is how the sea is for everyone.

Whatever size or shape, however old, once people are in the sea they are all having fun.

Today an old man struggled to undo his sandals and then gingerly managed to walk the few steps to the waves, but once he was in the sea, off he went at great speed bobbing up and down and overtaking people half his age.

A disabled girl took her stick as far as the first waves then her friend ran back to shore with it. Once in the ocean the able-bodied friend had a problem keeping up with her.

It’s wonderful to watch people who struggle on dry land feeling invincible in the sea.

So, while I’ve been sitting on my beach chair the music business has been getting on just fine without me.

It seemed strange not to see the Brits this year. I’m usually either backstage or at least watching it on TV.

Congratulations to one of the lovely singers I work with, Dave, who won the Brit for best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Also, congratulations to my two young artists A1 & J1 who were nominated for best song for their hit Latest Trends.

They were up against Adele, so we didn’t think they would win, but they were over the moon to be there.

Anyway, I’m off to watch some more waves.

Have a good week,

Yvie x