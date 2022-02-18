Aberdeen engineering services firm launches new division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen engineering services firm launches new division

By Jamie Wilde
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
Engineering services firm GDi has launched a new caisson division.
An Aberdeen-based engineering services firm has launched a new division that will help remove the burden from challenging offshore operations and maintenance workspace.

GDi provides technology-led survey, inspection, engineering, fabrication, rope access construction, and inspection services to the energy industry.

Located on the city’s Queen’s Road, the company has created a new dedicated team to provide caisson management solutions for duty holders operating in the North Sea and globally.

New caisson division

Building upon GDI’s expertise in structural design and engineering, the new service fills a gap in the sector by providing expertise in an area that has experienced downsizing and retirements over recent years.

GDi’s team has been involved in over 130 caisson scopes over the past decade. The firm has developed relationships with leading industry vendors and its experience ensures a solid foundation from which to build.

GDi founder and managing director, Gianni Brooke.

Gianni Brooke, founder and managing director of GDi, commented: “The creation of this new division highlights the full range of capabilities held by the GDi team in this specialist area.

“Our experienced personnel will benefit clients by delivering improvements in timesaving, cost efficiency, safety, and integrity.

“From project managers to structural engineers, our company has a long history with caisson management and, by formalising this offering to the industry, we will ensure that asset owners have complete peace of mind when it comes to managing risk.”

Experienced firm

GDi was established in 2016 to support the safety and integrity of operators in the UKCS mature basin.

Founder and managing director Gianni Brooke, along with fellow directors Gareth McIntyre and Karl Green, possess 70 years’ combined experience across design, engineering, inspection, and integrity management.

The company has benefited from significant demand for its services over the past six years, which has allowed GDi to increase the size of its team to over 80, covering a wide range of disciplines and capabilities.

Strong demand

GDi offers complete end-to-end services. It specialises in utilising technology to deliver added value across all business functions by removing inefficiencies from conventional approaches.

The GDi team is flexible, adaptive and can offer support, either in part or in full as a turnkey solution, to maximise efficiencies for clients.

GDi, Queen’s Road, Aberdeen.

Gianni Brooke added: “We firmly believe that our commitment to providing innovative, technology-led solutions has been pivotal in our ability to attract and retain leading operators and energy businesses.

“The company has benefited from strong demand for its services, which demonstrates a degree of optimism returning to the North Sea for the year ahead.”

Karl Green, director at GDi, added: “Our newly-formed caisson division enhances GDi’s unique capabilities and underlines our commitment to supporting operators navigate common challenges in the UKCS.

“Through this further internal investment, we have demonstrated to our clients our alignment with their operational and business objectives and expect to continue on our exciting journey of growth and development.”

www.globaldi.co.uk

