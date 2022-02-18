Aberdeen engineering services firm launches new division

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen-based engineering services firm has launched a new division that will help remove the burden from challenging offshore operations and maintenance workspace.

GDi provides technology-led survey, inspection, engineering, fabrication, rope access construction, and inspection services to the energy industry.

Located on the city’s Queen’s Road, the company has created a new dedicated team to provide caisson management solutions for duty holders operating in the North Sea and globally.

New caisson division

Building upon GDI’s expertise in structural design and engineering, the new service fills a gap in the sector by providing expertise in an area that has experienced downsizing and retirements over recent years.

GDi’s team has been involved in over 130 caisson scopes over the past decade. The firm has developed relationships with leading industry vendors and its experience ensures a solid foundation from which to build.

Gianni Brooke, founder and managing director of GDi, commented: “The creation of this new division highlights the full range of capabilities held by the GDi team in this specialist area.

“Our experienced personnel will benefit clients by delivering improvements in timesaving, cost efficiency, safety, and integrity.

“From project managers to structural engineers, our company has a long history with caisson management and, by formalising this offering to the industry, we will ensure that asset owners have complete peace of mind when it comes to managing risk.”

Experienced firm

GDi was established in 2016 to support the safety and integrity of operators in the UKCS mature basin.

Founder and managing director Gianni Brooke, along with fellow directors Gareth McIntyre and Karl Green, possess 70 years’ combined experience across design, engineering, inspection, and integrity management.

The company has benefited from significant demand for its services over the past six years, which has allowed GDi to increase the size of its team to over 80, covering a wide range of disciplines and capabilities.

Strong demand

GDi offers complete end-to-end services. It specialises in utilising technology to deliver added value across all business functions by removing inefficiencies from conventional approaches.

The GDi team is flexible, adaptive and can offer support, either in part or in full as a turnkey solution, to maximise efficiencies for clients.

Gianni Brooke added: “We firmly believe that our commitment to providing innovative, technology-led solutions has been pivotal in our ability to attract and retain leading operators and energy businesses.

“The company has benefited from strong demand for its services, which demonstrates a degree of optimism returning to the North Sea for the year ahead.”

Karl Green, director at GDi, added: “Our newly-formed caisson division enhances GDi’s unique capabilities and underlines our commitment to supporting operators navigate common challenges in the UKCS.

“Through this further internal investment, we have demonstrated to our clients our alignment with their operational and business objectives and expect to continue on our exciting journey of growth and development.”

www.globaldi.co.uk