Does your family need financial help? Charity money for north east

Families across Aberdeenshire and the north east could be in line for financial support and advice from a national children’s charity if they are struggling to make ends meet.

Children’s 1st, Scotland’s national children’s charity, is inviting families to get in touch if they are finding it hard to pay bills, afford shopping or stressed with money worries this winter. Children 1st have already helped hundreds of families in Scotland through Children 1st Parentline and the Money Advice team (find out more about the help available).

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Do you think you could benefit? Call Children 1st money advice line today on 0800 28 22 33 or, if you would prefer, use the ‘chat’ function on the Children 1st website.

One family in Aberdeen that has already benefited from Children 1st’s support is Joyce* and her granddaughter Lily*.

Read on for their story….

How Children’s 1st helped Joyce’s family

Retired Joyce arrived at Children 1st’s Fit Like Hub in Aberdeen as she was looking for support for her 10-year-old granddaughter, Lily. Lily now lives with her gran after her mum passed away.

Since Joyce took early retirement, the family have been struggling financially, so she was advised to get in touch with Children 1st’s Money Advice team.

Jillian Hendry, a child and family project worker at Children 1st, explained: “The family received a very quick response receiving financial aid near instantly.”

This immediately raised Joyce’s spirits who at that time was feeling really isolated and unsure which way to turn.

“By providing immediate financial support in this way we were able to relieve some of that overwhelming pressure Joyce was under, as well as helping her to manage her finances in the longer term and offering emotional and practical support, to help the family achieve their goals and find a way forward in this incredibly difficult time.”

Joyce was feeling extremely fragile and felt alone and vulnerable, now she is able to look forward to a more secure future with some hope for her and Lily.

Jillian added: “We are one of a number of charities, who have been given funding by the Scottish Government to give immediate financial help, practical and emotional support to low income families to support their wellbeing this winter. Lily and Joyce’s story is a great example of the wrap around support that Children 1st can offer families, without them needing to fill in complicated forms or joining a long waiting list.”

Do you have a similar story to Joyce’s?

You could benefit from the immediate financial support Children 1st can offer.

All you have to do is call Children 1st Parentline to get in touch with the charity’s money advice service on freephone 0800 282233 or visit Children 1st website to apply.

Don’t forget, Children 1st is also there for families who are needing other kinds of support, so if you feel you are at the end of your tether and don’t know where to turn, call the Children 1st Parentline on 0800 28 22 33. You can also speak to a family advisor by webchat, if you would prefer.

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the child.