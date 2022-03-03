Scared of the dentist? Here’s why you don’t need to worry anymore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’ve been putting off getting much-needed dental treatments done because you don’t like the dentist, you aren’t alone. But you don’t need to fear your next appointment.

According to the Oral Health Foundation, around half of adults have anxiety or a phobia of going to the dentist. But most patients who make it into the chair find that it’s nowhere near as bad as they feared – and with the right dental team it can actually be an easy experience.

Marina Saura, the newest member of the Andrew Scott Dental Care team with a special interest in endodontics (root treatments), explains that you don’t need to be scared of the dentist and reveals 6 tips to make your next appointment as worry-free as possible.

6 tips to not be scared of the dentist anymore

1. Ask questions and get information

Marina or a member of the Andrew Scott Dental Care team will talk you through the ins and outs of your procedures – whether it’s root canal, dental implants or a whole smile makeover.

“There can be a lot of dental terminology but everything will be explained to you, before and during the procedure so that you can relax because you know what’s happening.

“So ask all the questions you need to and we’ll answer them in a way that’s clear and puts your mind at ease.”

2. Eat before your appointment

A lot of people don’t eat before their appointment because they want their teeth to be nice and clean, but Marina says that can actually be bad for you.

“It is better for you to eat before your appointment – and make sure it is something substantial – especially if you are getting anaesthetic because you can get a bit lightheaded.”

3. Get out of your head

If it’s been a couple of decades since your last trip to the dentist, you may have memories of scary looking (and sounding) equipment. Forget about that.

“Modern equipment and techniques have been created and improved over the years to make procedures and appointments much easier for the patients.”

4. Have painkillers ready

While most procedures result in little or no pain, Marina recommends having some over the counter painkillers, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen on hand just in case.

“If there’s been an infection, there may be some tenderness and swelling and this can help with any sensitivity.”

5. You can take your time

Marina, or one of the other dentists who is treating you, will go at your speed, so let them know if you need to slow down.

“We don’t need to rush treatments – everything is taken one step at a time and at a pace you are comfortable with.”

6. Don’t tell your child too much before their appointment

Often children are scared of the dentist. In fact, many of our fears start in childhood, which is why what you tell your children before an appointment matters.

Marina explains: “Don’t give them too many explanations at home. It’s okay to tell them that it’s an appointment for their teeth and it’s not going to hurt, but some parents tend to explain too much and start talking about needles and injections and that can be scary for a child.”

