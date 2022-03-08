Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

If you speak Gaelic, remember to tick the box!

Presented by Bòrd na Gàidhlig
March 8, 2022, 9:00 am
Post Thumbnail

In the coming weeks, we will all be completing Scotland’s Census.  It is vital that everyone who has Gaelic reflects this as this information helps the Government to develop its policies, plan and run public services and allocate funding – with Gaelic as part of that.

Anns na seachdainean a tha romhainn, bidh sinn uile a’ lìonadh Cunntas-sluaigh na h-Alba. Tha e deatamach gum bi a h-uile duine aig a bheil Gàidhlig a’ clàradh seo oir bheir am fiosrachadh seo taic dhan Riaghaltas gus poileasaidhean a leasachadh, seirbhisean poblach a ruith, agus maoineachadh a làimhseachadh – leis a’ Ghàidhlig mar phàirt dhe sin.

Co-dhiù tha thu nad neach-labhairt fileanta, nad neach-èisteachd Radio nan Gàidheal no nad neach-coimhid BBC ALBA – cuimhnich gun cuir thu cromag sa bhogsa!

Is dòcha gum bi thu a’ bruidhinn ri do theaghlach sa Ghàidhlig no gu bheil thu air a bhith a’ dèanamh cùrsa air-loidhne fad a’ ghlasadh-sluaigh  – cuimhnich cromag a chur sa bhogsa!

Ge b’ e dè an dàimh a th’ agad ris a’ Ghàidhlig, mas urrainn dhut a bruidhinn, a leughadh, a sgrìobhadh no a tuigsinn – cuir cromag sa bhogsa!

Tha Ceist 14 ag iarraidh ort cromag a chur sna bogsaichean a tha a’ faighneachd an urrainn dhut Gàidhlig a thuigsinn, a bhruidhinn, a leughadh no a sgrìobhadh. Feuch gun dèan thu cinnteach gun cuir thu cromag anns a h-uile bogsa mar a bhios iomchaidh dhut agus gun dèan thu an aon rud airson gach ball den teaghlach agad, clann nam measg.

Tha Ceist 16 a’ faighneachd dè am prìomh chànan a th’ agad – mas e a’ Ghàidhlig am prìomh chànan agad, tha e cudromach gun can thu sin.

Ma bhruidhneas tu Gàidhlig aig an taigh, aig d’ obair, còmhla ri teaghlach is caraidean – ’s dòcha gur i do phrìomh chànan. Beachdaich air cho tric sa bhios tu a’ bruidhinn/ag èisteachd/a’ leughadh/a’ sgrìobhadh sa Ghàidhlig tron latha.

Faodaidh tu an cunntas-sluagh a lìonadh – air-loidhne – sa Ghàidhlig.  Chan eil e gu dìofar a bheil an litreachadh ceart no nach eil, chan e deuchainn a th’ ann.  Iarramaid air a h-uile duine sin a dhèanamh mas urrainn dhaibh.

Nam biodh tu nas comhfhurtail le foirm pàipeir, faodaidh tu sin iarraidh (sa Bheurla a-mhàin).

Siuthad!  Cuir cromag sa bhogsa!

 

If you speak Gaelic, remember to tick the box!

In the coming weeks, we will all be completing Scotland’s Census.  It is vital that everyone who has Gaelic reflects this as this information helps the Government to develop its policies, plan and run public services and allocate funding – with Gaelic as part of that.

Whether you’re a fluent speaker, you’re a listener of Radio nan Gàidheal or you like to watch BBC ALBA – remember to tick the box!

Maybe you speak to your family in Gaelic or have been doing a course online throughout lockdown – remember to tick the box!

Whatever your relationship with Gaelic, if you can speak, read, write or understand it – tick the box!

Question 14 asks you to tick the boxes as to whether you can understand, speak, read or write Gaelic.  Please be sure to tick all that apply to you and do the same for each member of your household, including children.

Question 16 asks for your main language – if your main language is Gaelic, it’s important that you answer accordingly.  If you speak Gaelic at home, at work, with family and friends – it may be your main language.  Consider how much of your day is spent talking/listening/reading/writing in Gaelic.

You can also complete the census in Gaelic – online only.  It doesn’t matter about spelling, it’s not a test.  We’d encourage everyone who can do that to do so.

If you prefer a paper copy, you can request that (in English only).

Go on! Tick the box!

Find out more about Bòrd na Gàidhlig on their website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]