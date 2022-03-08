[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the coming weeks, we will all be completing Scotland’s Census. It is vital that everyone who has Gaelic reflects this as this information helps the Government to develop its policies, plan and run public services and allocate funding – with Gaelic as part of that.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Anns na seachdainean a tha romhainn, bidh sinn uile a’ lìonadh Cunntas-sluaigh na h-Alba. Tha e deatamach gum bi a h-uile duine aig a bheil Gàidhlig a’ clàradh seo oir bheir am fiosrachadh seo taic dhan Riaghaltas gus poileasaidhean a leasachadh, seirbhisean poblach a ruith, agus maoineachadh a làimhseachadh – leis a’ Ghàidhlig mar phàirt dhe sin.

Co-dhiù tha thu nad neach-labhairt fileanta, nad neach-èisteachd Radio nan Gàidheal no nad neach-coimhid BBC ALBA – cuimhnich gun cuir thu cromag sa bhogsa!

Is dòcha gum bi thu a’ bruidhinn ri do theaghlach sa Ghàidhlig no gu bheil thu air a bhith a’ dèanamh cùrsa air-loidhne fad a’ ghlasadh-sluaigh – cuimhnich cromag a chur sa bhogsa!

Ge b’ e dè an dàimh a th’ agad ris a’ Ghàidhlig, mas urrainn dhut a bruidhinn, a leughadh, a sgrìobhadh no a tuigsinn – cuir cromag sa bhogsa!

Tha Ceist 14 ag iarraidh ort cromag a chur sna bogsaichean a tha a’ faighneachd an urrainn dhut Gàidhlig a thuigsinn, a bhruidhinn, a leughadh no a sgrìobhadh. Feuch gun dèan thu cinnteach gun cuir thu cromag anns a h-uile bogsa mar a bhios iomchaidh dhut agus gun dèan thu an aon rud airson gach ball den teaghlach agad, clann nam measg.

Tha Ceist 16 a’ faighneachd dè am prìomh chànan a th’ agad – mas e a’ Ghàidhlig am prìomh chànan agad, tha e cudromach gun can thu sin.

Ma bhruidhneas tu Gàidhlig aig an taigh, aig d’ obair, còmhla ri teaghlach is caraidean – ’s dòcha gur i do phrìomh chànan. Beachdaich air cho tric sa bhios tu a’ bruidhinn/ag èisteachd/a’ leughadh/a’ sgrìobhadh sa Ghàidhlig tron latha.

Faodaidh tu an cunntas-sluagh a lìonadh – air-loidhne – sa Ghàidhlig. Chan eil e gu dìofar a bheil an litreachadh ceart no nach eil, chan e deuchainn a th’ ann. Iarramaid air a h-uile duine sin a dhèanamh mas urrainn dhaibh.

Nam biodh tu nas comhfhurtail le foirm pàipeir, faodaidh tu sin iarraidh (sa Bheurla a-mhàin).

Siuthad! Cuir cromag sa bhogsa!

If you speak Gaelic, remember to tick the box!

In the coming weeks, we will all be completing Scotland’s Census. It is vital that everyone who has Gaelic reflects this as this information helps the Government to develop its policies, plan and run public services and allocate funding – with Gaelic as part of that.

Whether you’re a fluent speaker, you’re a listener of Radio nan Gàidheal or you like to watch BBC ALBA – remember to tick the box!

Maybe you speak to your family in Gaelic or have been doing a course online throughout lockdown – remember to tick the box!

Whatever your relationship with Gaelic, if you can speak, read, write or understand it – tick the box!

Question 14 asks you to tick the boxes as to whether you can understand, speak, read or write Gaelic. Please be sure to tick all that apply to you and do the same for each member of your household, including children.

Question 16 asks for your main language – if your main language is Gaelic, it’s important that you answer accordingly. If you speak Gaelic at home, at work, with family and friends – it may be your main language. Consider how much of your day is spent talking/listening/reading/writing in Gaelic.

You can also complete the census in Gaelic – online only. It doesn’t matter about spelling, it’s not a test. We’d encourage everyone who can do that to do so.

If you prefer a paper copy, you can request that (in English only).

Go on! Tick the box!

Find out more about Bòrd na Gàidhlig on their website.