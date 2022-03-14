Pull up a stool: Why some furniture is designed to be uncomfortable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pull up a stool: Why some furniture is designed to be uncomfortable

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Victoria Metal Kitchen Stool, Natural Elm Wood & Brass, £119, Cult Furniture.
McDonald’s famously went to great lengths to put the fast into fast food.

Not only did they come up with the ‘Speedee Service System’ for the kitchen, with tasks carefully choreographed to narrow down the timeframe between order and delivery, but they extended the concept to the front of house as well.

The aim was to discourage people from hanging around after their meal and simply dine and go.

Various tweaks were made to the ambience of the restaurants, some more than others depending on their popularity.

Design choices included fixed and angled seating, so customers couldn’t get too comfortable; cone-shaped cups that they couldn’t put down, noisy fountains that became irritating after a while and bright lighting that made it less desirable to linger.

Tweaking seating is a trick used by designers to influence people to behave in a certain way and chances are you encounter them more often than you think.

‘Evil benches’ are typically installed in cities, railway stations and airports and are designed to stop people from sleeping on them.

They look attractive and may be pleasant for sitting, but they are no use for lying down on because arms, curves, rivets and other inventive details make them uncomfortable.

What to keep in mind when designing your home

Now, we don’t want the seating in our homes to be uncomfortable, but we may want to create a certain casual ambience with them.

When estate agents talk about an ‘informal dining area’ they are usually referring to a breakfast bar with high stools.

Bar stools are not uncomfortable, especially if they have a back, but you can’t exactly lounge around in them.

They are ideal at breakfast time when people are in a hurry and getting too cosy would be unhelpful.

And they are good for entertaining because people don’t take up residence in them; they give them up after a while and move on to mingle.

Here are some of our favourite stylish and bold bar stools, to help inspire your home.

Our picks:

Gwyn Baa Bar Stool in Teal, £275, Baa Stool.
Brooklyn Kitchen Stool With Backrest, Moss Green Velvet, £139, Cult Furniture.
Hayes Kitchen Stool, Vintage Tan 65cm, £119, Cult Furniture.
Luxe Bar Stool, £295, Oliver Bonas.
Hatton Wooden Bar Stool, £99, Cult Furniture.
Savona Pistache Green Velvet Cliff Counter Stool, set of two, £930, Luxdeco.
Sylvia Kitchen Stool, Dusky Blue Velvet & Brass, £139, Cult Furniture.
Teak and Rattan Bar Stool with Back, £245, Oliver Bonas.
Cordula Bar Stool, £1,105, Luxdeco.
Victoria Metal Kitchen Stool, Natural Elm Wood & Brass, £119, Cult Furniture.

 

