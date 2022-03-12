Yvie Burnett: Why we should celebrate all women – strong or otherwise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Suddenly this week, the sun is shining and spring is in the air. Thank goodness!

It gives us hope I think, because the world is a bit of a scary place right now.

I popped up to the north-east a few days ago and was greeted by wall-to-wall sunshine. What a pleasant surprise.

It was International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It’s lovely that we live in an age where women can really be appreciated and acknowledged as much as men are.

However, as far as social media is concerned, the emphasis is very much on celebrating strong women.

Thousands of people, for example, have been quoting the wonderful Michelle Obama who said: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

This is a fabulous sentiment and of course this is intended to quash the age-old beliefs of us being the weaker sex, being always one step behind men or less important.

However, in my opinion it’s very important to admit to sometimes not feeling constantly strong.

I personally sometimes feel the need to be looked after.

Sometimes I want to be the quiet one or just not be in charge or the leader.

Women who aren’t strong are important too.

Let’s make sure we don’t stop appreciating ALL women in our quest for celebrating the strength of many.

I’m proud to be a woman. I love being a woman.

For me it’s that we can be caring, motherly, dependable, independent and strong, but also at times soft, indecisive, stubborn, needy or impulsive.

We are all those things and more.

We most certainly aren’t perfect.

Let’s celebrate us, warts and all.

Happy International Women’s Day to all of us perfectly imperfect women.

The other day the Glastonbury Festival announced its line-up for 2022.

It was really a rescheduling of many of the acts who would have been appearing in 2020 and 2021 when of course it was forced to close its doors.

There is always huge anticipation and excitement about purchasing Glastonbury tickets, which sell out almost immediately.

I always get a few hopeful texts from people who, knowing I work in the music business, think I can wave a magic wand and get some freebies.

It’s not just the 20-somethings who want to go to Glastonbury though. The line-up is always so varied with acts from English National Opera to Kanye West having appeared.

I got a text from some friends of mine, a surgeon and a businessman, who are obviously ageing ravers at heart, suggesting something about an eight-man tent.

I couldn’t think of anything worse.

I’m a hotel with an en suite bathroom kind of a girl.

Chemical toilets in a field and camping out with the great unwashed is not my scene.

It’s also too much of a busman’s holiday for me to go and hang out watching bands.

I’m afraid I’ve become a bit spoilt by spending all my time backstage with not a Portaloo in sight.

I did say to my friend that it would be a bit like her going to a medical convention and having to sleep in a tent.

It’s the atmosphere that people love though. They don’t really care about the home comforts. They love the whole event, the continuous party feel, seeing their favourite bands and camping out under the stars.

I am lucky to have witnessed Glastonbury in lovely weather, because we have all seen the pictures of fans up to their knees in mud when it’s a washout.

I don’t think I have any acts on there this year but if I do I will be popping over for the day and then going home to my comfy bed.

Call me boring, but at a certain age I think we have earned the right to say no.

Now this brings to mind another friend of mine who is the opposite of the ageing ravers I mentioned.

He loves a bit of luxury, but he will moan if things are not up to standard.

We have fallen out this week because I’ve ignored his texts.

He and his long-suffering wife are off on a sunshine holiday.

I expected him to be so happy to finally get away – of course not!

The room wasn’t nice. The buffet was cold.

I’d had enough.

I told him there was a war on and he was moaning about a lamb chop.

He hasn’t spoken to me since!

I’ve been texting his wife though and she is having a lovely time.

She has a solution, she puts on her headphones so she can’t hear him!

Have a good week,

Yvie x