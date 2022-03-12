Yvie Burnett: Why we should celebrate all women – strong or otherwise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yvie Burnett: Why we should celebrate all women – strong or otherwise

By Yvie Burnett
March 12, 2022, 6:00 am
International Women's Day was celebrated around the world this week.

Suddenly this week, the sun is shining and spring is in the air. Thank goodness!

It gives us hope I think, because the world is a bit of a scary place right now.

I popped up to the north-east a few days ago and was greeted by wall-to-wall sunshine. What a pleasant surprise.

It was International Women’s Day on Tuesday. It’s lovely that we live in an age where women can really be appreciated and acknowledged as much as men are.

However, as far as social media is concerned, the emphasis is very much on celebrating strong women.

Thousands of people, for example, have been quoting the wonderful Michelle Obama who said: “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Michelle Obama is an inspiration to many.

This is a fabulous sentiment and of course this is intended to quash the age-old beliefs of us being the weaker sex, being always one step behind men or less important.

However, in my opinion it’s very important to admit to sometimes not feeling constantly strong.

I personally sometimes feel the need to be looked after.

Sometimes I want to be the quiet one or just not be in charge or the leader.

Women who aren’t strong are important too.

Let’s make sure we don’t stop appreciating ALL women in our quest for celebrating the strength of many.

I’m proud to be a woman. I love being a woman.

For me it’s that we can be caring, motherly, dependable, independent and strong, but also at times soft, indecisive, stubborn, needy or impulsive.

We are all those things and more.

We most certainly aren’t perfect.

Let’s celebrate us, warts and all.

Happy International Women’s Day to all of us perfectly imperfect women.

Glastonbury is a wonderful place to be – when the sun shines and you have nice accommodation. 

The other day the Glastonbury Festival announced its line-up for 2022.

It was really a rescheduling of many of the acts who would have been appearing in 2020 and 2021 when of course it was forced to close its doors.

There is always huge anticipation and excitement about purchasing Glastonbury tickets, which sell out almost immediately.

I always get a few hopeful texts from people who, knowing I work in the music business, think I can wave a magic wand and get some freebies.

It’s not just the 20-somethings who want to go to Glastonbury though. The line-up is always so varied with acts from English National Opera to Kanye West having appeared.

Yvie at Glastonbury in 2019 with Lewis Capaldi, far right, and Dan Smith, from Bastille, second from left.

I got a text from some friends of mine, a surgeon and a businessman, who are obviously ageing ravers at heart, suggesting something about an eight-man tent.

I couldn’t think of anything worse.

I’m a hotel with an en suite bathroom kind of a girl.

Chemical toilets in a field and camping out with the great unwashed is not my scene.

It’s also too much of a busman’s holiday for me to go and hang out watching bands.

I’m afraid I’ve become a bit spoilt by spending all my time backstage with not a Portaloo in sight.

I did say to my friend that it would be a bit like her going to a medical convention and having to sleep in a tent.

It’s the atmosphere that people love though. They don’t really care about the home comforts. They love the whole event, the continuous party feel, seeing their favourite bands and camping out under the stars.

I am lucky to have witnessed Glastonbury in lovely weather, because we have all seen the pictures of fans up to their knees in mud when it’s a washout.

I don’t think I have any acts on there this year but if I do I will be popping over for the day and then going home to my comfy bed.

Call me boring, but at a certain age I think we have earned the right to say no.

Yvie’s husband, Gordon, and son Ollie watching one of her artists, rapper Dave, at Glastonbury in 2019.

Now this brings to mind another friend of mine who is the opposite of the ageing ravers I mentioned.

He loves a bit of luxury, but he will moan if things are not up to standard.

We have fallen out this week because I’ve ignored his texts.

He and his long-suffering wife are off on a sunshine holiday.

I expected him to be so happy to finally get away – of course not!

The room wasn’t nice. The buffet was cold.

I’d had enough.

I told him there was a war on and he was moaning about a lamb chop.

He hasn’t spoken to me since!

I’ve been texting his wife though and she is having a lovely time.

She has a solution, she puts on her headphones so she can’t hear him!

Have a good week,
Yvie x

