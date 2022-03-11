Stonehaven’s Haven to host fifth annual Wellbeing Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven’s Haven to host fifth annual Wellbeing Festival

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 11:49 am
The Haven in Stonehaven just after its launch in 2017, with, from left, Louisa Craig, Julia Morton, Anna Peciak, Kate Butterfield and Sarah Gear.
The annual Haven Wellbeing Festival is returning for its fifth year this month, bringing a mix of online and in-person events to Stonehaven.

The Haven was set up in 2017 as a community wellbeing space in the Market Square and has a fully-equipped yoga studio, healing room and mindful room.

At the start of the pandemic the yoga studio was quickly transformed into a community larder to support those most vulnerable in the area.

Anna Gale said the Haven and the Festival is for everyone.

Chair of the board Anna Gale said: “The festival is a celebration of all things community wellbeing.

“It is a great way for anyone to take part in a range of exciting wellbeing activities from yoga to mindful play to magical dancing.

“It encourages people to be curious and learn more by hosting guest speakers on a range of topics which impact our wellbeing.

“This year we are delighted to have talks from some inspirational speakers on Trauma Informed Law (Tony Bone Legal Solicitors) and What is Community? (Suzanne Zeedyk).”

The Haven Helpers

Talking about recent developments at The Haven, Anna said: “With restrictions easing, the larder continues to run but out of its new home at the Stonehaven Community Centre by an amazing group of volunteers, the Haven Helpers.”

The yoga studio has now returned to being used for its original purpose and there are weekly activities including kids’ yoga, African drumming and pilates.

“The Haven is very much a community hub, people are involved and interact with the Haven in many different ways,” said Anna.

“This could be by attending a pregnancy yoga class or visiting the larder or volunteering as a Haven Helper – it is place for everyone.

Stonehaven Community Larder challenges stigma and reduces food waste.

“To me what is special about the Haven is how they adapt and evolve to meet the needs of the community.

“Their approach to the pandemic and setting up the larder was my reason for firstly getting involved.

“The model is not about solely handing out food parcels but about building a sustainable food community to address poverty, challenge stigma and reduce food waste.”

The Haven is a not-for-profit organisation which also provides space for a number of practitioners to work out of.

The larder runs the Roots to Resilience project which supports people to grow their own produce.

Sandra Irvine and Sarah Gear demonstrate some of the wellbeing techniques at The Haven just after its launch in 2017.

What have been the challenges for The Haven and what does the future hold?

Anna said: “We would love to address our vision of finding a building that brings both the wellbeing space and the larder together in one central location.

“We are in the process of applying for charitable status which will enable the organisation to hopefully grow and thrive.

Knock-on effect

“If the Haven supports an individual with their wellbeing, it has a knock-on effect on their family, which has a knock-on effect on the wider community, this is why the work of the Haven is important to the town.”

The Haven Wellbeing Festival runs from March 18 to 20. All events are on a donation basis and all funds raised are put back into the community.

To find out more or to book visit www.thehaven.co.uk

