Home Lifestyle

Photo Diary: The cHeRries Awards 2022 finalists’ reception

By David Dalziel
March 11, 2022, 11:45 am
April Ritchie, Sean Westwood, Louise Lang, Wendy Atkinson and Fiona Lindsay.
It has been two long years since we last featured a Photo Diary in the pages of your life magazine in the Press and Journal, so today we are delighted to bring you the first gallery from our (semi) post-pandemic world.

As you’ll see from our pictures, a great time was had by everyone who attended the evening, which was organised by the Events team at DC Thomson Media.

So why not take a few minutes to sit back and look through our photos to see if you spot any familiar faces, or just enjoy the fact that events are back and we can go out and socialise with friends and colleagues once again.

If you’d like to see the pictures in print, why not pick up a copy of the Press and Journal on Saturday March 12 and you’ll see them in all their glory in our your life magazine.

Rest assured we’ll be keeping a keen eye on other events taking place around the north and north-east of Scotland, and if you would like your event featured, please email our dedicated Photo Diary address at pjdiary@ajl.co.uk

We feature glamorous balls, charity events, corporate dinners and much more, so do get in touch.

Back row: Fiona Reeks, Catriona Milne and Duncan Salmon. Front row: Jill Hughes, Heather Nelson and Simon Dick. Pictures by Paul Glendell.

What: The cHeRries Awards 2022 finalists’ reception.
Where: The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen.
Who: Seventy of the cHeRries Awards finalists, sponsors and judges were in attendance as the reception began with a welcome from Cara Munro, head of business development and events at DC Thomson, and Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods, followed by drinks, canapés and networking.
Why: The reception was organised by DC Thomson Media Events to celebrate The cHeRries Awards 2022 finalists. The event gave finalists the chance to network with
fellow finalists, sponsors and judges in advance of the awards ceremony, which
takes place on Thursday March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Gillian Harrington, Grant McGregor and Lisa Penny.
Tracey Riley, Lee Bowen and Alex Fairlie.
Carol Nicholson and Tricia Walker.
Nicola Fry, Pam Cumming and Amy Robertson.
Nicola Murray and George Akers.
Kenny Bruce, Karen Scaife, Bekah Walker and Fiona Smith.
Steven Burns, Nicola Reeve and Sonja Cammaert.
Siobhan Ley, Julie Strong and Hazel Cheung.

