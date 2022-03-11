Photo Diary: The cHeRries Awards 2022 finalists’ reception

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It has been two long years since we last featured a Photo Diary in the pages of your life magazine in the Press and Journal, so today we are delighted to bring you the first gallery from our (semi) post-pandemic world.

As you’ll see from our pictures, a great time was had by everyone who attended the evening, which was organised by the Events team at DC Thomson Media.

So why not take a few minutes to sit back and look through our photos to see if you spot any familiar faces, or just enjoy the fact that events are back and we can go out and socialise with friends and colleagues once again.

If you’d like to see the pictures in print, why not pick up a copy of the Press and Journal on Saturday March 12 and you’ll see them in all their glory in our your life magazine.

Rest assured we’ll be keeping a keen eye on other events taking place around the north and north-east of Scotland, and if you would like your event featured, please email our dedicated Photo Diary address at pjdiary@ajl.co.uk

We feature glamorous balls, charity events, corporate dinners and much more, so do get in touch.

What: The cHeRries Awards 2022 finalists’ reception.

Where: The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen.

Who: Seventy of the cHeRries Awards finalists, sponsors and judges were in attendance as the reception began with a welcome from Cara Munro, head of business development and events at DC Thomson, and Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods, followed by drinks, canapés and networking.

Why: The reception was organised by DC Thomson Media Events to celebrate The cHeRries Awards 2022 finalists. The event gave finalists the chance to network with

fellow finalists, sponsors and judges in advance of the awards ceremony, which

takes place on Thursday March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.