Dress with style and practicality: fashion tips for mums

As Mother’s Day approaches, we’ve been thinking about all the women out there who are busy raising little humans. Here, we offer some fashion tips for mums who want to have pride in their appearance, with minimal effort…

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Indeed, with all the changes to their body and lifestyle, it can be easy for mums to lose their sense of style as they opt for practicality over everything else.

And while there’s nothing wrong with prioritising comfort, there are some simple fashion tips for mums to build a fabulous wardrobe which is stylish and functional. These little changes can make a huge difference to the way you look and feel.

Small changes can make a big difference

Ditching the baggy jumper and stretchy leggings and opting for some colour and a beautiful silhouette can transform your whole persona – trust us!

Bon Accord has a whole range of garments and accessories all under one, well, two roofs. Boasting fashionable retailers including Next, New Look, Quiz and more, the shopping centre has something for everyone – and every mum.

Four top fashions tips for mums on how to build a fashionable yet functional wardrobe.

We’re not saying mums should be expected to look fabulously glamorous all the time, but by following one or two of these steps, you can have pride in your appearance with minimal effort!

1. Pull on a blouse

A classic blouse will always give the impression you have put thought into your outfit when, in reality, you’ve just thrown it on.

Next and New Look have a wide selection of blouses in a range of styles, from pull over black and white polka dots, to elegant pale blue button-ups. Pair with your comfiest jeans and you’re good to go.

2. Flats, flats, flats

A pair of classic trainers is a must have for busy mums who are constantly running around after kids. Converse never go out of fashion and can work with so many different outfits.

Boots are also a must have for colder, wetter days. OFFICE boasts an impressive selection of stylish, practical boots, but our favourites right now are the Timberland heeled Chelsea boots in black.

3. Make a statement with outerwear and accessories

Of all the fashion tips for mums – or for anyone, really – the easiest is to finish off your outfits with a statement jacket or bag.

You can have the plainest get up on underneath, but with a fabulous coat on your back, you’ll always look chic and sophisticated.

Likewise, ditch your old tote bag for an elegant Kurt Geiger pouch set and your outfit will appear instantly smarter.

4. Dress the part

One of the best fashion tips for mums is to have plenty of dresses and skirts in their wardrobe.

Just pop on a dress, chuck on some shoes and you’re pretty much out the door. Likewise, with a skirt, throw a sweatshirt over the top and you’ll be as comfortable as you are in leggings, but will feel a little more fabulous.

We love the all-over-print dresses from Quiz and Next’s floral midi-skirt which, paired with trainers or boots, will make you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.

For more fashion tips for mums, visit the Bon Accord website or have a brows of the shops the centre in Aberdeen.