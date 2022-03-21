Dress with style and practicality: fashion tips for mums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Dress with style and practicality: fashion tips for mums

In partnership with Bon Accord
March 21, 2022, 12:00 pm
mum and daughter - fashion tips for mums

As Mother’s Day approaches, we’ve been thinking about all the women out there who are busy raising little humans. Here, we offer some fashion tips for mums who want to have pride in their appearance, with minimal effort…

Indeed, with all the changes to their body and lifestyle, it can be easy for mums to lose their sense of style as they opt for practicality over everything else.

And while there’s nothing wrong with prioritising comfort, there are some simple fashion tips for mums to build a fabulous wardrobe which is stylish and functional. These little changes can make a huge difference to the way you look and feel.

Small changes can make a big difference

Ditching the baggy jumper and stretchy leggings and opting for some colour and a beautiful silhouette can transform your whole persona – trust us!

Bon Accord has a whole range of garments and accessories all under one, well, two roofs. Boasting fashionable retailers including Next, New Look, Quiz and more, the shopping centre has something for everyone – and every mum.

Four top fashions tips for mums on how to build a fashionable yet functional wardrobe.

We’re not saying mums should be expected to look fabulously glamorous all the time, but by following one or two of these steps, you can have pride in your appearance with minimal effort!

1. Pull on a blouse

Next - Love & Roses Dobby Frill Neck Lace Trim Blouse - £35
New Look - Black Ditsy Floral Peplum Blouse - £19.99

A classic blouse will always give the impression you have put thought into your outfit when, in reality, you’ve just thrown it on.

Next and New Look have a wide selection of blouses in a range of styles, from pull over black and white polka dots, to elegant pale blue button-ups. Pair with your comfiest jeans and you’re good to go.

2. Flats, flats, flats

Office - Timberland, Dalston Vibe Heeled Chelsea Boots Black - £155
Office - Converse, All Star Hi 70s Trainers Papyrus Egret - £79.99

A pair of classic trainers is a must have for busy mums who are constantly running around after kids. Converse never go out of fashion and can work with so many different outfits.

Boots are also a must have for colder, wetter days. OFFICE boasts an impressive selection of stylish, practical boots, but our favourites right now are the Timberland heeled Chelsea boots in black.

3. Make a statement with outerwear and accessories

New Look - Cream Long Formal Coat - £39.99 (currently on sale for £23.99)
Kurt Geiger - Pouch Gift Set - £69.00

Of all the fashion tips for mums – or for anyone, really – the easiest is to finish off your outfits with a statement jacket or bag.

You can have the plainest get up on underneath, but with a fabulous coat on your back, you’ll always look chic and sophisticated.

Likewise, ditch your old tote bag for an elegant Kurt Geiger pouch set and your outfit will appear instantly smarter.

4. Dress the part

Quiz - Curve Blue Floral Split Front Midi Dress (curve range)- £36.99
Quiz - Brown Animal Print Midi Dress - £36.99
Next - Love & Roses Pleated Midi Skirt - £32

One of the best fashion tips for mums is to have plenty of dresses and skirts in their wardrobe.

Just pop on a dress, chuck on some shoes and you’re pretty much out the door. Likewise, with a skirt, throw a sweatshirt over the top and you’ll be as comfortable as you are in leggings, but will feel a little more fabulous.

We love the all-over-print dresses from Quiz and Next’s floral midi-skirt which, paired with trainers or boots, will make you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.

For more fashion tips for mums, visit the Bon Accord website or have a brows of the shops the centre in Aberdeen. 

 

