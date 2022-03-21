Handbags at dawn: Winning ideas for Mother’s Day gifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Handbags at dawn: Winning ideas for Mother’s Day gifts

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Duchess bright pink, £120, Dune London.
Duchess bright pink, £120, Dune London.

The Queen keeps hers with her at all times and it’s a source of fascination as to what she keeps in it.

Jane Birkin had one designed for her after a chance meeting with an Hermes executive on a plane.

Grace Kelly had not one but two of them named after her.

Child’s handbag and women’s handbag, from £70, Hettie.

After being assigned a bag by wardrobe for an Alfred Hitchcock film, she decided she liked the style and bought her own (we assume).

Then when Princess Grace was pictured in Life magazine using it to shield her baby bump while getting out of a car, the connection was sealed and Hermes renamed it the Kelly bag.

Reversible vegan tote, £189, The Morphbag by GSK.

The Grace bag by Mark Cross found fame as the tiny suitcase-style purse from which the actress pulled her glamorous nightwear in 1954 film Rear Window.

Green bag, £13.99, New Look.

Every woman has a handbag story and somewhere Oscar Wilde is smiling as Lady Bracknell’s famous line from The Importance of Being Earnest is brought to people’s minds at the mere mention of one.

Tea Rose Midscale, The Mini Saddle, £45, Cath Kidston.

A handbag is an important piece of kit and has to meet exacting standards. It has to hold stuff, that’s a given.

But it has to do that well, with, for example, different compartments to organise everything; a zipper to stop belongings falling out or being pinched and an interior that works with you not against you when you’re rummaging around in it.

A light-coloured lining, as opposed to black, makes it easier to locate things quickly.

Smitea Relaxed Crossbody, £46, Oliver Bonas.

Next is weight and ease of operation. A bag that feels heavy before you’ve even put anything in it can become a burden after a couple of hours of lugging it around.

Bennett, £75, Dune London.

Ease of operation is where opinions differ and is why every woman has a different ideal handbag.

Cross-body and shoulder bags are hands-free, but Birkin-style bags sit in the crook of the elbow so you can carry a latte at the same time. Genius.

Gabby orange tote, £56, Oliver Bonas.

 

Dorchesters pink raffia, £75, Dune London.
Tea Rose Recycled Satin Backpack Tote, £80, Cath Kidston.

 

