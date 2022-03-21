Do not disturb: Why our bedrooms are a place just for us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Do not disturb: Why our bedrooms are a place just for us

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Balham Superking Bed in Sleek Tangerine, £1,199, Sofology.

So how do we all feel about Tracey Emin’s bed?

The artwork has provoked strong emotions since its creation in 1998, from admiration to disgust and has drawn applause and ridicule in equal measure.

The work consisted of crumpled sheets on a bed surrounded by litter and personal objects such as tissues, empty vodka bottles, newspapers and underwear.

Auction

After a spell at the Tate, it was sold to gallery owner Charles Saatchi for £150,000 and then in 2014 fetched £2.2 million at auction at Christies.

Arguably, it’s a self-portrait that captures the essence of a person at a moment in their lives as well as any oil painting.

Or, you know, it’s just a very expensive unmade bed.

But here’s the thing, we all have a version of My Bed that gives away something personal about our lives.

The space on and around our beds may reveal the books we read, the photographs we cherish and the treasures we prize.

Heart-shaped wicker basket, £6, Primark.

A bedroom is much more than a place to sleep, it is a den, a retreat, and a record of our tastes and personalities.

Funnily enough, no one really had one until around the 17th Century when the design of European houses changed, setting aside a private room for a bed.

Gardens of Petra bedding, £125, Avalana.

More than any other room in the house, it’s a room just for its owner, and as such can be decorated and styled without a care for anyone else.

Sure, the bedrooms in show homes look uncluttered and inviting – but no one really lives like that, with nowhere to throw a pair of earrings or the Saturday morning paper.

Bedroom top picks

Sleep Relaxing Lavendar and Vetiver Pillow And Body Spray, £2.50, Primark.
Dreamscape dark digi floral duvet set, £30, Matalan.
Evie Bed King Size Bed Frame, £999, Furniture Village.
Floral Frame Vase, £25, Next.
Cherry Blossom Art Print, £45, Abstract House.
Arthouse 2.5l Chalky Matt Paint Aegean, £29.99, Very.
Domed Lamp, £28, Very.
