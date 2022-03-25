Scottish housebuilding company announces apprentice recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Scottish housebuilding company announces apprentice recruitment drive

By Jamie Wilde
March 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Barratt Developments has announced new apprenticeship opportunities, including roles available in the north of Scotland.
Barratt Developments has announced new apprenticeship opportunities, including roles available in the north of Scotland.

Scottish housebuilder Barratt Developments has pledged to recruit 23 new apprentices in Scotland this year as the firm responds to a growing need for skilled tradespeople.

The 23 new trade apprentice roles, which include six in the north of Scotland, are being launched as part of the company’s biggest ever apprentice recruitment campaign.

The new apprentices will start in August and be based on a designated development site learning skills from experienced tradespeople, as well as attending college each week to gain formal qualifications.

Various opportunities

Bricklaying, joinery, electrical maintenance and plumbing roles will be available in Barratt Developments sites across the country, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

Barratt’s announcement coincided with Scottish Apprenticeship Week earlier this month, an event which celebrates the benefits of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

It also comes as four longstanding employees of Barratt in north Scotland who began their careers as apprentices are celebrating a combined service of 188 years, including William Stephen (50 years), George Paterson (47 years), George Pirie (47 years) and David Duncan (44 years).

Exciting time for apprentices

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Developments North Scotland, said: “We are absolutely committed to investing in raw talent.

“This is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join Barratt. The construction industry is flourishing and we are committed to helping young people progress through the business.

“Many of the apprentices we’ve hired over the years are now in leadership positions responsible for managing and delivering multi-million-pound housing developments.

“There’s never been a more important time to provide these kinds of apprenticeship opportunities.”

Learn from the pros

George Paterson, who started in 1974 as an apprentice joiner with Barratt Developments in Aberdeen, said: “Over the years I’ve had lots of fun alongside learning skills for life.

“I’ve met quite a few characters from different trades and completed a range of interesting and varied work.

“There’s a lot of scope for progression if the apprentices are willing to get stuck in, listen and always continue learning.”

Apprentice bricklayer, Gage Wells.

One of those new apprentices already getting stuck in is Gage Wells, a first-year bricklaying apprentice aged 23.

He is encouraging anyone interested to apply for the apprenticeship roles.

“I’ve been involved with the bricklaying process since day one – laying my first brick the very first day I started,” said Gage.

“I’ve since helped build around 15 homes. My goal when I’m fully qualified is to support more young people like myself to get into bricklaying.”

Barratt Developments’ apprenticeship roles will begin this August.

For more information visit www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]