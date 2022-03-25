Scottish housebuilding company announces apprentice recruitment drive

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish housebuilder Barratt Developments has pledged to recruit 23 new apprentices in Scotland this year as the firm responds to a growing need for skilled tradespeople.

The 23 new trade apprentice roles, which include six in the north of Scotland, are being launched as part of the company’s biggest ever apprentice recruitment campaign.

The new apprentices will start in August and be based on a designated development site learning skills from experienced tradespeople, as well as attending college each week to gain formal qualifications.

Various opportunities

Bricklaying, joinery, electrical maintenance and plumbing roles will be available in Barratt Developments sites across the country, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes.

Barratt’s announcement coincided with Scottish Apprenticeship Week earlier this month, an event which celebrates the benefits of apprenticeships for individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

As the UK’s largest housebuilder, this year we reached the incredible milestone of welcoming customers into our 500,000th home. Hear how we put our customers first, delivering high quality homes and communities thanks to the hard work of our people, suppliers and partners. pic.twitter.com/dwkjla1F6J — Barratt Developments (@Barrattplc) November 17, 2021

It also comes as four longstanding employees of Barratt in north Scotland who began their careers as apprentices are celebrating a combined service of 188 years, including William Stephen (50 years), George Paterson (47 years), George Pirie (47 years) and David Duncan (44 years).

Exciting time for apprentices

David Palmer, managing director for Barratt Developments North Scotland, said: “We are absolutely committed to investing in raw talent.

“This is an exciting time for anyone with an interest in housebuilding to join Barratt. The construction industry is flourishing and we are committed to helping young people progress through the business.

“Many of the apprentices we’ve hired over the years are now in leadership positions responsible for managing and delivering multi-million-pound housing developments.

“There’s never been a more important time to provide these kinds of apprenticeship opportunities.”

Learn from the pros

George Paterson, who started in 1974 as an apprentice joiner with Barratt Developments in Aberdeen, said: “Over the years I’ve had lots of fun alongside learning skills for life.

“I’ve met quite a few characters from different trades and completed a range of interesting and varied work.

“There’s a lot of scope for progression if the apprentices are willing to get stuck in, listen and always continue learning.”

One of those new apprentices already getting stuck in is Gage Wells, a first-year bricklaying apprentice aged 23.

He is encouraging anyone interested to apply for the apprenticeship roles.

“I’ve been involved with the bricklaying process since day one – laying my first brick the very first day I started,” said Gage.

“I’ve since helped build around 15 homes. My goal when I’m fully qualified is to support more young people like myself to get into bricklaying.”

For more information visit www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk