Entertaining at home: It’s the little things that make it easier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Entertaining at home: It’s the little things that make it easier

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cane-line Roll Bar Outdoor Trolley, £1,005, Nest.
Cane-line Roll Bar Outdoor Trolley, £1,005, Nest.

Are you ready to do some entertaining?

Property features often highlight the areas in a home that are good for entertaining – such as an open-plan kitchen/diner or outdoor deck with seating.

Amphora Vase, Deep Blue Large, £18, National Trust.

If you have something like that then you’re off to a flying start. But what about the little things, like serving bowls and side tables?

Here are some tell-tale signs that you’re not so much the hostess with the mostess but the household that needs to go shopping:

Adderbury Platter, Green Large, £165, Soho House Retail.

When friends come round to your home and you offer them a beverage, you have to rake around in the cupboard to find the only cup or mug that looks vaguely respectable. And then when you hand them their drink, they have nowhere to put it.

When you decide instead to share a bottle of wine, no one has the same amount because in your house, no two glasses are the same.

Blue Textured Effect 15oz glasses, set of four, £8, George at Asda.

Mismatching crockery, glassware and seating does have a certain bohemian charm, but sometimes it’s less stressful to be a bit more organised.

Owning two matching china mugs for coffee might just make you happy. A side table ditto.

Buying a six-pack of new glasses for when you have company? Where’s the harm in that? And as for napkins, what’s not to like?

Emma Bridgewater mugs, £44, Daisy Park.

Think about it, when you go round to someone else’s home and they have all this stuff streamlined so you can all relax and get on with the business of enjoying yourself, doesn’t it feel good?

Asta Barrington Biere long tray, £20, Daisy Park.
Lyndale Bowl, £280, Soho House Retail.
Connor Side Table, £1,500, Luxdeco.
Pink Wireless Ice Bucket Speaker, £19.99, The Range.
Cane-line Roll Bar Outdoor Trolley, £1,005, Nest.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]