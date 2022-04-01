The ultimate guide to family friendly Easter events in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Easter holidays are here, and we have a stack of events for all the family.

If you’re a parent, you probably have mixed emotions.

On the one hand, you get to spend some quality time together as a family.

But on the other, you face an entire fortnight of kids hyped up on chocolate moaning that they’re bored.

Well fear not, we’ve got you covered.

From Easter trails to swimming, we’ve created a guide full of fun events. Simply click on our interactive map (note: it’s best to zoom in to see them all) and take your pick.

Happy Easter.

Discover National Trust homes in Aberdeenshire

The glorious countryside of Aberdeenshire has plenty to offer, especially now spring has added its magical touch.

You don’t need to raid a bank to keep the kids entertained. A simple nature walk or a trip to the beach will keep everyone happy.

Take a picnic to the hidden gem which is Hackley Bay, or roam free at St Cyrus.

A visit to one of the many beautiful country homes run by NTS is always exciting, but teams across the north-east have made sure to add some eggs-cellent Easter events.

Castle Fraser Gardens and Estate, near Sauchen at Inverurie, is running Easter egg trails from Friday April 15 to Monday April 18, from 10.30am to 3pm.

There’s no need to book, and you can arrive at any time. The trail costs £4 (cash only), and leads to a chocolatey surprise, after you’ve found your way through the woodland and gardens.

Castle Fraser is not the only place to be running a trail, as the recently re-opened Haddo House also offers an Easter-themed hunt.

The Easter Holiday Trail is taking place between April 9-16, and is a hit year on year.

Although some areas of the estate remain closed due to storm damage, there will still be plenty of beautifully painted eggs to find.

Or get active with these fun events

Live, Life, Aberdeenshire have a fantastic programme of events.

‘Spring into Easter’ features numerous free activities, from a pool disco at Turriff Leisure, to family tubing at Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre.

Navigate the timetable via the website and book your spot in advance.

There are also Easter events for children and teens with additional support needs (ASN), which include ASN/Disability Para Nordic ski camp.

If you want to go all out, Aden Fairy Woods Easter Extravaganza is taking place at Aden Country Park, from April 15-17.

Children can choose to find the fairies or complete the Easter Hunt visiting Bruce the Spruce, the talking tree!

You do need to book in advance however, and you’re advised to wear old shoes and warm clothing – as the temperature can dip in the woods.

Isle of Harris adventures

How about an Easter egg hunt on one of the many stunning beaches on Harris and Lewis?

Or if you fancy some organised fun, The Scaladale Centre on Harris is offering crafts, egg hunts and a film on April 2.

The celebration of spring events include the Easter bunny film, Hop. Book your ticket on EventBrite.

Orkney’s ready for Easter

The Pickaquoy Centre has Easter all sorted, especially for working parents.

Its holiday camp runs from April 4-15, with a wide range of activities available.

From netball to racket sport drop-in sessions, it’s on offer for children aged five to 11.

Find out more via the website.

Or pay a visit to arts and crafts shop Aalfiredup in Kirkwall, where kids can make their very own Easter chick family. It’s on 6 and 8 April but it’s filling up fast, so book now.

From ninjas to bunnies in Inverness

Everybody loves an Easter egg hunt. But in Inverness, there’s a special Easter event that children and families of all ages can get involved in without having to pay a penny.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt takes place around Inverness city centre from 11am to 4pm on Friday April 15 and Saturday April 16.

To win a special Easter prize, all you have to do is hunt for the golden Easter eggs hidden within shop windows using a colourful map to guide you.

Each egg reveals a letter to spell out the name of the Easter bunny. Once it’s revealed, you can collect an Easter treat and be in with a chance of winning £50 of Eastgate shopping vouchers.

There’s also crafts, face painting and giant cuddly bunnies and bears.

Visit invernessbid.co.uk for more information.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to get your children involved in a wide range of exhilarating events this Easter, the Totally Wiped Oot Easter Camp could be for you.

Kids won’t be bored here, with everything from ninja climbing walls to silent discos. It’s suitable for kids aged seven to 12 and takes place from April 4-8 but hurry – tickets are going fast. Visit ticketfairy.com to book.

Highland eggs-travaganzas

There’s plenty of Easter fun to be had outside of the city, too.

Take your Easter bonnet creations along to Aviemore Community Centre for their Easter fair. This free, family-friendly afternoon offers crafts, stalls, refreshments and raffle as well as the all-important Easter bonnet competition.

It takes place on April 16 from 11am to 3pm – you will find all the details on their Facebook page.

Finally, don’t miss the chance to take the kids to meet the gorgeous new arrival at Highland Wildlife Park, Brodie the polar bear cub. The park is running an Easter trail from April 2-17, 10am to 5pm.

Visitors can collect all the eggs along the way to win a prize, and entry is free with your visitor ticket. Find out more on their website.

Moray is rocking this Easter

Fancy catching some world-renowned music artists live in Moray this Easter?

The launch of the very first MacMoray Easter Festival should be at the top of your Easter to-do list.

Taking place at Elgin’s Cooper Park on Saturday April 16, the family-friendly festival looks a real treat for music fans of all ages.

Acts including The Boomtown Rats, Vengaboys, The Animals and S Club & Amelia Lily will perform outside from 11am, while the indoor stage showcases traditional Scottish music.

There will also be a bouncy castle, food stalls, face painting and Disney princesses to help keep little ones entertained.

Standard adult ticket prices are relatively cheap at just £38 with kids’ ticket prices below £20 depending on age.

Visit macmoray.com for more information.

Active Elgin

Meanwhile, children can enjoy some Easter eggs-cercise at the Elgin Active Schools camps.

With everything from badminton and athletics to football and pre-school activities, there’s something to suit all budding young sports stars.

Priced at £4 per session or free to Fit Life members, the sessions take place at Elgin High School from Monday April 4 to Friday April 8.

To book a space go to the Elgin Active Schools website.

Or for those little Andy Murrays or Emma Raducanus, Elgin Tennis Club is hosting Easter camps for children of all abilities, aged from five to 16.

The camp takes place at Cooper Park tennis courts from Monday April 4 to Thursday April 7 and costs £6.25 a day or £25 for the week. Book in via the Elgin Tennis Club website or Facebook page.

Sound exhausting? For a more relaxed family day, take the kids to meet the Easter Bunny at Gordon Castle, Fochabers.

The castle is putting on quite the show inside the walled garden, with face painting, crafts and egg hunt. The Easter fun day runs on April 17 from 11am to 4pm.

Children’s tickets cost £8 and include an accompanying adult. Find out more on their website.

Packed diaries at Aberdeen community centres

As the beating heart of neighbourhoods across the city, it’s no surprise that community centres have a cracking programme of Easter events lined up.

Rolling footballs instead of eggs, Kingswells Community Centre is throwing open its doors to budding young footballers.

Run by Alison McLeod Football, children aged between three and six years old can try out their fancy footwork at the football camp which is on Monday April 11 and Tuesday April 12 from 2-4pm.

To book the camp, which is priced at £11 per day, go to the website.

Meanwhile, parents and carers can enjoy a cake and a cuppa while their little ones burn off some Easter energy at Altens Community Centre in Strathburn Street.

Throughout the Easter holidays, the centre will be hosting a daily coffee shop serving tea, coffee, cold drinks, home bakes and light lunches from 10am to 2.30pm.

Both Altens Community Centre and Kingswells Community Centre are also hosting Kidsize Easter holiday camps for primary-school-aged children.

Priced at £30-£35 per day, more information can be found online.

Aberdeen animal magic

For animals lovers, you’ll be delighted to know that Hazlehead Pets Corner has re-opened for a new season.

And nothing says Easter quite like real-life rabbits.

But it’s not just rabbits children can get up close to. Hazlehead Park is also home to alpacas, crossbred pigs, geese, turkey, silkie chickens, sheep, goats, Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, fish, reptiles, budgies, ducks, peacock, meerkats, tortoise, ferrets, guinea pigs, Vader the Burmese python and Lulu the pygmy goat.

A visit won’t break the bank either. Children under three go free, while it’s £1 for children aged between three and 16.

For big kids it’s £3.50 and there is also a family pass for two adults and three children or one adult and four children at £6.50.

Meet the Easter bunny

Or why not take the children for breakfast with the Easter bunny.

The Grays Inn in Mastrick is hosting this Easter event on Sunday April 17 from 9-11am.

Tickets are £5 which includes a child’s breakfast, an Easter egg, plenty of activities and a DJ.

For more details, speak to a member of staff or phone 01224 684573.

Or hop along for a tasty breakfast at Dobbies garden centre in Aberdeen, which is holding a Peter Rabbit Easter Breakfast.

Suitable for families and children (aged from one to 10) the event will include gardening-themed activities, plus a Peter Rabbit gift to take home and enjoy.

The event runs from April 14-18 and costs £9.99 per child. Spaces can be booked on their website.

After enjoying a hearty breakfast, why not head outdoors for some fresh air? Check out the GoABZ app for 23 beautiful walks and trails.

