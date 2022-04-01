Clear aligners: all your questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Clear aligners: all your questions answered

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
April 1, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:53 am
Everywhere we look, whether it is on TV or on social media, it seems almost everyone has perfectly-straight white teeth. So, it is no wonder more and more people are looking into the possibility of ‘embracing’ the trend and correcting overcrowded or squint teeth.

For those who want to look their best by making the most of what they have got, braces or – the more invisible and less obvious – clear aligners are the perfect solution.

But before we all flock to one of the clinics where you take your own impressions and sign up for discounted offers on teeth-straightening and clear aligners, check first with your local dentist if they offer the treatment too, as they can provide the best advice for their patients.

Roshan Fernandez and Julie Rafferty are both offering clear aligners treatment at Andrew Scott Dental Care in Aberdeen.

Dentist Roshan

Roshan explained why you should go to your dental practice for this treatment: “Cheap alternatives cannot be accurately assessed as they are done by impressions taken by the client, plus there is no face-to-face management of the case. Things that are done by the dentist in surgery – like interproximal reduction and composite tags for retention of the aligners – are not available on the cheap online options.

“And, there’s no option of fixed retainers at end of treatment.”

Here, Roshan and Julie give us the lowdown on aligners.

What are clear aligners?

Julie explained: “Clear aligners are a series of bespoke removable aligners which line up your teeth to make your smile straighter. They are worn full time and are removed for eating and brushing teeth.”

How much do clear aligners cost?

Roshan said: “The cost varies due to the complexity of the case so can vary from £1,200 to £4,500. However, the cost can be spread across several months or a year or two thanks to flexible finance options offered by the practice.”

Do clear aligners really work?

Julie

Julie said: “Yes they slowly move the teeth into their correct positions by exerting gentle pressure on the teeth.”

What type of issues can they address?

“They are mostly for aligning anterior (front) teeth, they can correct crowded/rotated teeth as well as close spaces,” explained Roshan.

How long until I see a difference?

“You usually start to see changes quite quickly within first few aligners though depends on the case,” advised Julie.

How long does treatment take?

“Depends on the case so anything from several months to a year on average,” explained Roshan.

How often do I see a dentist?

“Each aligner is worn for two weeks so can be changed with the dentist to check progress at two or four-week intervals,” Julie added.

Are clear aligners painful?

Roshan advised: “They are designed to put enough pressure on the teeth to move them but they shouldn’t cause too much discomfort. They will feel tight for the first few days of each aligner and then feel more comfortable for the remaining two weeks.”

Andrew Scott Dental Care has a special interest in clear aligners. If you would like to start your journey towards straighter teeth, contact this Aberdeen dental surgery by calling 01224 806700 or visit the website.

The practice welcomes new patients. There are a number of finance options available to patients who wish to spread the cost.

