Yvie Burnett: Oscar slaps, Royal snubs and jungle fever

Home at last and thank you so much for the lovely messages.

It has taken me a long time to be clear of Covid and I’m very grateful to be on the mend.

So, this week the Royal Family celebrated the life of Prince Philip with a memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

There was much speculation as to whether the Queen would be able to attend due to mobility issues, then surprisingly she turned up on the arm of Prince Andrew.

It seemed an odd choice of person to accompany her due to his recent scandals. However, it was Andrew who was chosen by his mother to travel with her in the car, to walk side by side with her and to offer his arm to support her.

It seemed like there was a coldness towards him from other members of the family and he left with the Queen rather than attending receptions with the rest of the family.

However, a clear message was sent by the Queen that to her, he is still very much a part of her family.

There was a big gap left by Harry and Meghan. Some strange excuse about security was Harry’s reason for staying away from a service to commemorate the life of his beloved grandfather.

Surely his presence would have been missed greatly by the Queen who has become a lot frailer since the death of her husband.

Of course, the Royal Family is a family like any other and we are not privy to exactly what goes on beyond closed doors. But yet again we are puzzled by some of their choices.

Hollywood royalty have also been making the news this week!

Oh my goodness, what on earth got into Will Smith?

Unless you have been on Mars this week you will know that Chris Rock made a very inappropriate joke about Will Smith’s wife. He quipped that her shaved head made her look like the character GI Jane.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has alopecia, which apparently Chris Rock was unaware of.

It was a stupid joke. It was even more insensitive because of her medical condition.

Will Smith could have made Chris Rock look really small and embarrassed him when he made his acceptance speech for his Oscar. But instead he didn’t breathe, he didn’t pause and think. He let the red mist rise, walked on stage and slapped Rock then sat down and embarrassed himself further by shouting and swearing from his privileged position in the front row.

His mother said afterwards she has never seen him behave like that in his entire life and, as tears rolled down his face when he accepted his first-ever Oscar, he seemed to regret his outburst.

I was embarrassed for him. Yes, the joke was very wrong, but he behaved so badly.

So what causes a sane, apparently gentle man to suddenly snap like that?

What pushes your buttons? What would cause you to snap?

A lot of people say that it’s any insult to their family that would push them to the limit. For some, it’s road rage.

It was interesting that he told us Denzel Washington offered him some words of advice straight after the incident.

Denzel said to him: “In your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.” How astute.

And the fact that a tearful Smith told us all, shows his immediate regret.

Coda, the wonderful film with Emilia Jones I was talking to you about a couple of weeks ago, won Best Picture, which must have been a cause for lots of champagne to flow in the Jones family.

I was just happy to be home and watching the Oscars from my own sofa.

Jamaica was a bit lonely for a while. When everyone went home I had to isolate on my own in a villa in the middle of the jungle.

I felt a bit like I was in I’m a Celebrity without the celebs. Jungle life is not my favourite as I’m not a fan of bugs.

I didn’t lock the doors as I wasn’t afraid of anyone breaking in, but more afraid of not being able to escape myself!

I got used to it after the first night but the birds and crickets were so loud.

And when it rained it was as if the rain was in the bedroom.

It was certainly an adventure!

But I don’t need any more adventures for a while.

Have a good week,

Yvie x