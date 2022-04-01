Aberdeen firm supporting next generation of accountants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen accountancy firm is encouraging people in the north-east to pursue careers in the field.

Meston Reid & Co has a track record of supporting the next generation of accountants.

Established in 1990, the company has strong expertise in tax, audit, insolvency, corporate finance, business advice, payroll and landed estates.

The firm, based at Carden Place, has a broad range of clients, from sole traders to large businesses with international operations.

New talent

It has accepted placement students from Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) accounting and finance degree in all but two of the past 25 years and supported their development into the modern-day profession.

Meston Reid & Co also offers a graduate apprenticeship scheme in which students work for the firm while studying for a degree in Accounting and Finance and undertaking professional exams.

The whole process takes five years and the firm currently has 10 trainees working at different stages across different departments.

In total, the company has trained more than 50 placement students and graduates since it started its training programmes in 1997.

Varied opportunities

The firm believe that a career in accountancy can open up a large range of opportunities.

There are multiple avenues of accounting, a broad range of roles and a variety of industries people can work within – accounting, audit, tax or insolvency in either practice or industry – across a variety of sectors.

As well as this, people can also build transferable skills and build business acumen whilst working in a role with high earning potential.

Louise Smith, business services manager in the audit and accounts department, was Meston Reid & Co’s first student placement before going on to gain her Accounting and Finance degree from RGU.

After university, she became a qualified chartered accountant with ICAS through a traineeship with Meston Reid & Co. She said it has been an excellent career choice.

Louise said: “I really enjoyed my training with Meston Reid & Co and couldn’t recommend them more for those looking at a career in accounting.

“It’s not what people think – the opportunities that can open up to you once you have a qualification are incredible.

“Our trainees are reaping the benefits of training within a smaller firm, becoming a valued member of the team and gaining exposure to different roles and industries.

“They are gaining a well-rounded experience.”

We continue our policy of nurturing professional talent by taking on three new #trainees and a placement student.

Please say Hello! to Cara Wilson, Jonathan Bain, Kendall Gibson, and Natalia Cram.

Delighted to have them on board.https://t.co/SehlZoTtb7#Accountancy #ICAS pic.twitter.com/Mq1Srpx9hM — Meston Reid & Co (@MestonReid) October 4, 2021

