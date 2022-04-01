Aberdeen firm supporting next generation of accountants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen firm supporting next generation of accountants

By Jamie Wilde
April 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 11:52 am
Meston Reid & Co is keen to support upcoming Aberdeen accountants. Pictured are Robert Gordon University accountancy and finance students from 2019, Kendall Gibson, Kyle Gordon and Gemma Spence.
An Aberdeen accountancy firm is encouraging people in the north-east to pursue careers in the field.

Meston Reid & Co has a track record of supporting the next generation of accountants.

Established in 1990, the company has strong expertise in tax, audit, insolvency, corporate finance, business advice, payroll and landed estates.

The firm, based at Carden Place, has a broad range of clients, from sole traders to large businesses with international operations.

New talent

It has accepted placement students from Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) accounting and finance degree in all but two of the past 25 years and supported their development into the modern-day profession.

Meston Reid & Co also offers a graduate apprenticeship scheme in which students work for the firm while studying for a degree in Accounting and Finance and undertaking professional exams.

Sarah Bedford – Meston Reid & Co. Picture by Abermedia / Michal Wachucik

The whole process takes five years and the firm currently has 10 trainees working at different stages across different departments.

In total, the company has trained more than 50 placement students and graduates since it started its training programmes in 1997.

Varied opportunities

The firm believe that a career in accountancy can open up a large range of opportunities.

There are multiple avenues of accounting, a broad range of roles and a variety of industries people can work within – accounting, audit, tax or insolvency in either practice or industry – across a variety of sectors.

As well as this, people can also build transferable skills and build business acumen whilst working in a role with high earning potential.

Louise Smith – Meston Reid & Co.

Louise Smith, business services manager in the audit and accounts department, was Meston Reid & Co’s first student placement before going on to gain her Accounting and Finance degree from RGU.

After university, she became a qualified chartered accountant with ICAS through a traineeship with Meston Reid & Co. She said it has been an excellent career choice.

Louise said: “I really enjoyed my training with Meston Reid & Co and couldn’t recommend them more for those looking at a career in accounting.

“It’s not what people think – the opportunities that can open up to you once you have a qualification are incredible.

“Our trainees are reaping the benefits of training within a smaller firm, becoming a valued member of the team and gaining exposure to different roles and industries.

“They are gaining a well-rounded experience.”

Visit Meston Reid & Co’s website for more information.

