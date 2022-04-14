Instagram fashion star explains how to get out of a style rut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Instagram fashion star explains how to get out of a style rut

By Katie Wright
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
A bold colour such as this Cobalt trouser suit from Kaleidoscope is one way of waking up your wardrobe.
A bold colour such as this Cobalt trouser suit from Kaleidoscope is one way of waking up your wardrobe.

Stuck in a style rut? Fashion stylist and Instagram star Kat Farmer gives Katie Wright her top tips for getting your groove back at any age.

Kat Farmer believes clothing can be a powerful tool for increasing your confidence and expressing your individuality and now she’s distilled her wardrobe-honing skills into a new book.

“It’s not about dressing to be on-trend,” she says. “It’s about dressing for your shape, style and lifestyle to end up with a wardrobe of clothes you love and you will actually wear.”

Farmer’s Instagram account DoesMyBumLook40 has 276,000 followers and her guidance is particularly useful if you’re feeling stuck in a sartorial rut:

1. Find your style icon

This “gives you focus”, says Farmer. “Otherwise it’s like walking into a supermarket and saying, ‘What should I cook?’ You need to hone it down.”

Identifying people whose personal style you admire will help determine the kind of colours, silhouettes and garments to wear yourself.

2. Dress for your lifestyle

It’s great to take inspiration from celebrities, but you need clothes to suit the lifestyle you have and not the lifestyle you want.

3. Have a wardrobe detox

Get rid of clothes that no longer fit (and can’t be altered), you never wear anymore, or you just don’t like.

4. Be open-minded about shops

Try some new places – you may be surprised at the absolute gems you can find.

5. Be careful with online shopping

When you can’t try things on, you may end up filling your wardrobe with clothes that don’t fit.

6. Use the ‘bleugh’ test

This is your instinctive reaction, when you look in the mirror while wearing it and go ‘bleugh’ as opposed to loving it.

7. Invest in wardrobe gems

Because everyone’s taste is different, Farmer doesn’t believe in fashion ‘essentials’. But she is a fan of wardrobe gems, meaning “something you could put on with any of your outfits”.

“A wardrobe gem could be anything in leopard print, or a statement jacket. They’re eclectic things everybody has, that will really pimp your wardrobe.”

Get Changed: Finding The New You Through Fashion by Kat Farmer, Hachette, £20.

Top Picks:

Cold Shoulder Printed Maxi Dress, £65, Kaleidoscope.
Bonprix Puff Sleeve Blouse, £19.99, Freemans.
Only Long Blazer, £48, Freemans.
French Connection ’Courtney’ Crepe Tiered Dress, £95, Freemans.
Cobalt Tie Front Jacket, £69, Trousers, £39, Kaleidoscope.
Patch Print Heritage Jacket Black, £37.50 (was £75), Monsoon.
Aniston Graphic Print Dress, £45, Freemans.
Monsoon Tiered Denim Dress in Sustainable Cotton, £70, Freemans.
Red Leather Camera Cross Body Bag, £39, Kaleidoscope.
Animal Spot Natural Brown Scarf, £18 (was £35), Oliver Bonas.

