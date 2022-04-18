Coastal interiors: How to get the laid-back look everyone loves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year when our thoughts turn to the beach.

Beach holidays, beachwear or just spending more time enjoying the spectacular coastline we are blessed with in this part of the world.

There is a way to extend beach season and enjoy that seaside feeling all year round – by bringing a coastal theme to our interiors.

Especially beautiful is the New England style, which is fresh and light and comfortable. Think lots of whites and creams layered up with blues in soft, natural materials such as linens, cottons, pale woods and grasses.

The look is airy and uncluttered and traffic should be able to flow through the space as easily as a gust of fresh sea air.

Other neutrals such as greys, greens and beiges can come into play but the palette should not stray too far from the colours of an actual beach with its sea, sand, sky, pebbles and dunes.

A coastal theme is easy to live with, it’s laid-back and low maintenance with raw, unfinished textures and nothing too fancy that has to be fussed over.

This sort of coastal theme is similar to a Scandi theme with clean lines and a pared-down aesthetic and fans of upcycling and shabby chic will be in their element.

It is not to be confused with a nautical theme – with sea shells, lighthouse ornaments and sailing paraphernalia.

It’s much more subtle than that, with the hint of a stripe here and something sea weathered there.

A coastal theme doesn’t have to extend to the whole house and as it works well in hallways, bedrooms and bathrooms, it can be confined to just these areas.

That way, going to bed or taking a bath can be like taking a little holiday without leaving the house.