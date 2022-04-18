Coastal interiors: How to get the laid-back look everyone loves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Coastal interiors: How to get the laid-back look everyone loves

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Abstract Waterfall Canvas set of three, £300, Abstract House with furnishings in blues, whites and natural materials.
Abstract Waterfall Canvas set of three, £300, Abstract House with furnishings in blues, whites and natural materials.

It’s that time of year when our thoughts turn to the beach.

Beach holidays, beachwear or just spending more time enjoying the spectacular coastline we are blessed with in this part of the world.

There is a way to extend beach season and enjoy that seaside feeling all year round – by bringing a coastal theme to our interiors.

Ellery Table Lamp in Natural Rattan, £49, Cult Furniture.

Especially beautiful is the New England style, which is fresh and light and comfortable. Think lots of whites and creams layered up with blues in soft, natural materials such as linens, cottons, pale woods and grasses.

The look is airy and uncluttered and traffic should be able to flow through the space as easily as a gust of fresh sea air.

Weaver Green Throw, Avignon Duck Egg Blue & White, £55, National Trust.

Other neutrals such as greys, greens and beiges can come into play but the palette should not stray too far from the colours of an actual beach with its sea, sand, sky, pebbles and dunes.

A coastal theme is easy to live with, it’s laid-back and low maintenance with raw, unfinished textures and nothing too fancy that has to be fussed over.

Ocean Waves Art Print, £41.95, Abstract House.

This sort of coastal theme is similar to a Scandi theme with clean lines and a pared-down aesthetic and fans of upcycling and shabby chic will be in their element.

It is not to be confused with a nautical theme – with sea shells, lighthouse ornaments and sailing paraphernalia.

It’s much more subtle than that, with the hint of a stripe here and something sea weathered there.

Devonshire Chair Front, £1,316, Parker Knoll.

A coastal theme doesn’t have to extend to the whole house and as it works well in hallways, bedrooms and bathrooms, it can be confined to just these areas.

That way, going to bed or taking a bath can be like taking a little holiday without leaving the house.

Bright And Bold Glass Candle Holder, £15, Joe Browns.
Leon Sideboard, £465, Oliver Bonas.
Sloe Joe’s Calming Candle Set, £25, Joe Browns.
Jute placemats, cornflower blue, £25, National Trust.
Kam Ce Kam Divaar Screen, £3,500, Nest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]